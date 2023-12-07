This new role sees Jobson take on a decidedly different character with supernatural elements, based on the novel of the same name by Louise Doughty.

Well, it seems as though Doughty couldn't be happier with Jobson as the lead of the adaptation.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the series premiere, Doughty - who also penned Crossfire, which starred Keeley Hawes - confessed she is a major Top Boy fan.

She said: "I was completely thrilled to bits when we got Jasmine Jobson for the lead role of Lisa.

"I'm a big fan of Top Boy, I've watched it since the very first series, and I think what she brings to Platform 7 is something that's so necessary, which is that you feel that Lisa is an active participant in her own drama, even when she's a ghost.”

Doughty continued: "In the novel, the character of Lisa drifts around, thinking about things. In a work of prose fiction, you can get away with a character being relatively passive, because you have interior thought.

"But on the screen, she needed to be much more dynamic, more of an active participant in the investigation of her own death.

"Jasmine's performance really brings that dynamic quality to Lisa's character: we first meet her as a ghost - but when you see her in flashback as a living woman, you realise how vibrant and strong Lisa was, and that brings real poignancy to what has happened to her.

"Jasmine really shows her range here, and it's a joy to see."

The new series combines "supernatural elements" with "contemporary realism", and follows Lisa (Jobson) as she tries to make sense of her whereabouts.

According to the synopsis: "After witnessing a cataclysmic event on Platform 7, Lisa is forced to confront the mystery of her death. Marooned in the train station where she died, Lisa has no memory of who she was."

As well as Jobson leading the cast of Platform 7, the rest of the line-up also includes Toby Regbo (A Discovery of Witches), Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project) and Phil Davis (Trying), as well as Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), Reece Ritchie (The Outpost) and more.

