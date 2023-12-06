Led by David Jonsson (Rye Lane) as Fitzwilliam, he sets off on a slightly personal mission to uncover the goings-on of a small village that is much more deadly than it seems.

We finally have our first look at the new two-part series, with the BBC having released the trailer today - giving us our first proper insight into the story and the mysterious characters involved.

In the trailer, we're soon transported onto a steam train where Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton) asks Fitzwilliam about the closing time of Scotland Yard as she has to report a murder.

But when he steps off the train, screams emanate from the crowd, and Fitzwilliam soon sees that Miss Pinkerton is found dead, leading him to think of the murders she'd told him about on the train into London.

Determined to go there and see what's going on for himself, he arrives at the sleepy village of Wychwood under Ashe, but isn't greeted with the warmest of welcomes. "Are you one of those men who never know when to leave well enough alone?" someone asks him.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

As well as giving us a quick insight into the story at hand, we also get a look at some of the characters in the new series, like Bridget (Morfydd Clark), Lord Whitfield (Tom Riley), Major Horton (Douglas Henshall), Reverend Humbleby (Mark Bonnar) and Mrs Pierce (Tamzin Outhwaite).

Other characters include Mrs Humbleby (Nimra Bucha), Rose Humbleby (Phoebe Licorish) and Dr Thomas (Mathew Baynton).

The two-part thriller has been adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire), and will be airing across two consecutive nights.

The slew of first-look images were released last month, giving us a glimpse of some of the characters - but the new 30-second trailer definitely sparks further excitement for the release, which was filmed in Scotland.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

