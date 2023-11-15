But for those who have already made their way through all of the new episodes, the question remains - will be there a third outing of the series on the way?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Lazarus Project season 3.

Will there be The Lazarus Project season 3?

Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether The Lazarus Project will be returning for a third season, but it certainly seems like there is potential for more.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, George star Paapa Essiedu said that the end of season two "makes an invitation for the story to continue going on", just as the end of season 1 did.

He continued: "The journey that we go on on the second series is just as wild and unexpected and twisty as the first series, if not even more so. I can't wait to see how people respond to seeing that eighth episode."

We will keep this page updated as soon as we get any further information regarding the future of the series.

When would The Lazarus Project season 3 be released?

Caroline Quentin as Wes in The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

If The Lazarus Project were to return for season 3, it's hard to say exactly when it would debut. The second season arrived around a year and a half after the first, so we could potentially see season 3 around mid-2025.

We'll keep this page updated once we get any more concrete information.

The Lazarus Project cast - who would be back for season 3?

The cast of The Lazarus Project season 2. Sky UK

If the Lazarus Project were to return for season 3, then we'd certainly imagine that most of the major players would be back, including Paapa Essiedu as George and Anjli Mohindra as Archie.

We don't have a confirmed cast list just yet, but for now here's a list of the major season 2 cast, many of whom could be back for season 3:

Paapa Essiedu as George

Anjli Mohindra as Archie

Charly Clive as Sarah

Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv

Caroline Quentin as Wes

Tom Burke as Rebrov

Vinette Robinson as Janet

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Greta

Is there a trailer for The Lazarus Project season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Lazarus Project season 3 at this point, but if and when one becomes available we will make sure to update this page.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here.

The Lazarus Project seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch now via Sky and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

