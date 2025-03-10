Joining the cast is Alun Armstrong, Jill Halfpenny, Ian Puleston-Davies and Matthew McNulty, with Nicholas Gleaves, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Glenister, Matt Stokoe and Faye McKeever reprising their roles alongside Rundle.

Additional returning cast includes Tripti Tripuraneni, Heider Ali, Leo Flanagan, Jacqueline Boatswain, George Bukhari and Maui Connock.

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall in After the Flood. ITV

Andy Pryor, casting director for Quay Street Productions, said of the new additions and returning cast: "To attract such talented household names to the series is a testament to the brilliant writing by Mick Ford, once again writing such a thrilling story filled to the brim with interesting and compelling characters.

"We couldn’t be happier with the calibre of talent we have both returning and joining After the Flood for series 2, each cast member is perfect for their role and we are looking forward to seeing how they bring their characters to life on screen."

The six-parter will see "tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding", just as a body is discovered "in bizarre circumstances".

The synopsis continues: "Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with dark and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.

"One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

After the Flood season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX.

