When the series returns, Rundle will be joined by other returning cast members Philip Glenister, Lorraine Ashbourne, Nicholas Gleaves and Matt Stokoe.

The official synopsis for season 2, which once again comes from Quay Street Productions, says it finds "newly promoted detective Jo Marshall on the trail of a baffling murder investigation".

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall in After The Flood. ITV

The synopsis continues: "As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances.

"Jo's race to stop the killer will put her in opposition to dark, influential forces within the town, and ultimately take her on a much more personal investigation. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

Sophie Rundle said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions.

"I can’t wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective."

Meanwhile, ITV’s Drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones added: "We're so pleased that the ITV1 and ITVX audience enjoyed the brilliant first series of After The Flood and we're really excited to be returning to see what's next for Jo, Molly, Pat and the residents of Waterside.

"With the combination of the fantastic cast and the team at Quay Street led by Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee and Mick Ford, series two is already promising to deliver a thrilling mystery that will keep the viewers guessing again until the very end."

Filming is expected to commence next year in and around Greater Manchester and Derbyshire.

After the Flood season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX.

