As the series progresses, "the floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?"

Alongside Rundle, there are several recognisable faces in the cast, plus a few you might not be familiar with.

Read all about the cast of After the Flood below.

After the Flood cast

Sophie Rundle as Jo

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly

Matt Stokoe as Pat

Philip Glenister as Jack

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah

Jonas Armstrong as Lee

Nicholas Gleaves as Phil

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha

Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa

Daniel Betts as DCI Roy

Heider Ali as DS Babak

Faye McKeever as Kelly

George Bukhari as Keith

James Quinn as Chris

Arthur McBain as Daniel

For more about the central cast and characters in After the Flood, read on.

Read more:

Sophie Rundle plays Jo

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall in After The Flood. ITV

Who is Jo? A police officer who is expecting her first baby. Jo has her sights set on becoming a detective like her dad, who died three years ago, and when a dead body is found in the town, she sees an opportunity to prove herself.

"Jo's commitment to solving the mystery and protecting her town is dogged and unwavering. However, although her intentions are pure, her adherence to the rules is less so – and her determination to get to the truth often gets her in more trouble than she anticipated."

Where have I seen Sophie Rundle before? She's best known for Peaky Blinders and Sally Wainwright dramas Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley. You might also have watched her in BBC thrillers The Nest and Bodyguard, and Sky period drama Jamestown, among others.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Molly

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly in After the Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Molly? Jo's mum. The pair are extremely close. "Family has always been the centre of Molly's world, but with her husband gone and Jo settled with her own family now, Molly has found herself feeling a little lost – although she'd never admit to this publicly."

Molly is also a key voice in the community and bangs the drum for better flood defences for the town.

Where have I seen Lorraine Ashbourne before? She starred in James Graham's BBC drama Sherwood. You might also have watched her in Netflix's Bridgerton, season 2 of ITV crime drama Unforgotten, BBC comedy Alma's Not Normal and BBC One's Playing the Field.

Matt Stokoe plays Pat

Matt Stokoe as Pat in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Pat? Jo's husband, who is a detective with the Serious Crime Squad. He spends much of his time telling a very pregnant Jo to put her feet up, words which often fall on deaf ears, and they clash over the course of the series.

"He loves his wife Jo deeply, but he's overly protective of her – always treating her with kid gloves, wrapping her in cotton wool, and he would much prefer it if she wasn't in the police force."

Where have I seen Matt Stokoe before? Stokoe, who is Rundle's husband in real life, appeared alongside her in Jamestown. He also played Raoul Moat in a 2023 ITV drama about the hunt to catch him.

Philip Glenister plays Jack

Philip Glenister as Jack in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Jack? A local property developer who moved to the town 30 years ago. He's overseeing the construction of a new eco housing estate.

"Charismatic, persuasive and well-liked, Jack enjoys the status of being a big fish in the town he now calls home. Things are going well for Jack, but when one of his buildings becomes the centre of the police investigation, Jack inevitably finds himself in the spotlight."

Where have I seen Philip Glenister before? He's best known for police procedural Life on Mars and its sequel Ashes to Ashes. He also appeared in true crime drama Steeltown Murders, which aired on the BBC last year, Julian Fellowes's Belgravia, Sky's Mad Dogs and BBC drama Clocking Off, among others.

Jacqueline Boatswain plays Sarah

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Sarah? The Chair of Planning on the council, who has her sights set on Westminster. But "all of that is put at risk when the flood hits Waterside, and Sarah's response to it comes under intense scrutiny".

She attended the same school as Molly, but "often found herself on the fringes". Sarah also has a close relationship with Jack, which her husband isn't a fan of.

Where have I seen Jacqueline Boatswain before? Most people will know her from Hollyoaks and Grange Hill.

Jonas Armstrong plays Lee

Jonas Armstrong as Lee in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Lee? A mysterious hero who had a "painfully troubled upbringing", which led him to a young offender's institute when he was 16. From there, he continually found himself pulled back into a life of crime.

"He ultimately wants to do the right thing, but by this point in his life, that simply isn’t an option anymore."

Where have I seen Jonas Armstrong before? Many viewers will recognise him from ITV crime drama The Bay, BBC drama Robin Hood, Channel 5 thriller The Drowning and BBC drama Floodlights.

Nicholas Gleaves plays Phil

Nicholas Gleaves as Phil in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Phil? A sergeant who is the "warm, stable leader of the community, taking charge in the wake of the devastating floods". He has become a surrogate father figure to Jo following her father's death.

Phil is married to Sarah and the pair of them have fostered lots of children over the years, "which is partly why he’s never risen above the rank of sergeant - instead putting his focus into supporting his ever-changing family".

Where have I seen Nicholas Gleaves before? His credits include Coronation Street, Sally Wainwright's detective drams Scott & Bailey, the 2019 revival of The Demon Headmaster. Playing the Field and Kay Mellor's The Chase.

Anita Adam Gabay plays Tasha

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha in After The Flood. QUAYSTREET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX

Who is Tasha? A French woman who arrives in the Yorkshire town to find out what has happened to her brother.

Where have I seen Anita Adam Gabay before? She had a minor role in BBC thriller Baptiste.

Additional cast

Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon) plays Deepa - a friend and colleague of Jo's.

Daniel Betts (Gentleman Jack, A Confession) plays DCI Roy

Heider Ali (You Don't Know Me) plays DS Babak

Faye McKeever (Trollied, The Responder, Time) plays Kelly - Pat's sister. She moves in with her brother and Jo after her own house floods.

George Bukhari (The A Word, Ridley) as Keith - Kelly's partner.

James Quinn (Coronation Street) as Chris - the manager of the carpark where the body was found.

Arthur McBain (The Trouble with Maggie Cole) plays Daniel - a man who's found dead in a lift.

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

