After the Flood: Release date, cast and news for ITV thriller
Sophie Rundle leads the cast of the new series.
With a new year comes a fresh batch of TV shows, and kicking off the ITV schedule in a suitably dramatic fashion is the channel's latest thriller, After the Flood.
The new drama centres on a town hit by a devastating flood, but PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is fixated on a mystery death case that she wants to get to the bottom of.
As well as being a suitable mystery thriller for these winter nights, the series also displays the real impact of climate change, honing in on the residents of this small town in the process.
As well as Peaky Blinders' Rundle leading the cast as the suspicious police officer, she is joined by many a familiar face to TV dramas, including Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood), Matt Stokoe (The Hunt for Raoul Moat) and Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood), plus many more.
After the Flood has been written by BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford, known for his work on Netflix's Stay Close and The Stranger. So, you just know it's set to be the type of series with plenty of twists and turns.
But what can we expect of the new show, and when will it land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about After the Flood.
After the Flood release date
The new series will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm.
Episodes will air weekly on Wednesday evenings at the same time on ITV1, with the sixth and final episode set to be released on Wednesday 14th February.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
After the Flood cast
Sophie Rundle, who is known for her roles in The Diplomat and Peaky Blinders, leads the new drama as PC Joanna Marshall.
As well as being a police officer during the town's devastating flood, Marshall is also pregnant, and has just started her detective training in the hopes of following in her father's footsteps.
On the announcement of her leading role in the drama last year, Rundle described her character as a "brilliantly bold, compelling protagonist".
She said of the show: "The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting. There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started."
Aside from Rundle, there is also Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown) as her sergeant, as well as Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon) as fellow PC Deepa Das.
The full cast list for After The Flood is as follows:
- Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall
- Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden
- Jonas Armstrong as Lee Ellison
- Daniel Betts as DCI Roy
- Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie
- George Bukhari as Keith
- Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie
- Faye McKeever as Kelly
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall
- Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe
- Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das
- Jeanette Percival as Amy
- Steve Cooper as Greg Gidley
- Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman
- Ray Castleton as Mr Allen
- Jake Whitehurst as Andrew
- Sara Beasley as Mrs Markham
- Maui Connock as Sophie
- James Quinn as Chris Robinson
- Arthur McBain as Daniel Eden
- Heider Ali as DS Babak
- Adil Akram
- Elizabeth Clare
After the Flood plot
With the writer of Netflix's Stay Close at the helm of this project, we're sure this is a mystery thriller that will keep viewers hooked throughout.
The official series synopsis reads: "After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood. When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park, police assume he became trapped as the waters rose.
"As the investigation unfolds, PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him and why.
"The mystery unfolds across the series, while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?"
Is there a trailer for After the Flood?
Unfortunately not yet!
As the series will be landing on our screens in just a week, we're sure a trailer will soon be released - and will keep this page updated with one as and when a trailer is available.
After the Flood premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.