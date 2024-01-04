As well as being a suitable mystery thriller for these winter nights, the series also displays the real impact of climate change, honing in on the residents of this small town in the process.

As well as Peaky Blinders' Rundle leading the cast as the suspicious police officer, she is joined by many a familiar face to TV dramas, including Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood), Matt Stokoe (The Hunt for Raoul Moat) and Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood), plus many more.

After the Flood has been written by BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford, known for his work on Netflix's Stay Close and The Stranger. So, you just know it's set to be the type of series with plenty of twists and turns.

But what can we expect of the new show, and when will it land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about After the Flood.

The new series will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm.

Episodes will air weekly on Wednesday evenings at the same time on ITV1, with the sixth and final episode set to be released on Wednesday 14th February.

After the Flood cast

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall and Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das in After the Flood.

Sophie Rundle, who is known for her roles in The Diplomat and Peaky Blinders, leads the new drama as PC Joanna Marshall.

As well as being a police officer during the town's devastating flood, Marshall is also pregnant, and has just started her detective training in the hopes of following in her father's footsteps.

On the announcement of her leading role in the drama last year, Rundle described her character as a "brilliantly bold, compelling protagonist".

She said of the show: "The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting. There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started."

Aside from Rundle, there is also Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown) as her sergeant, as well as Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon) as fellow PC Deepa Das.

The full cast list for After The Flood is as follows:

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden

Jonas Armstrong as Lee Ellison

Daniel Betts as DCI Roy

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie

George Bukhari as Keith

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie

Faye McKeever as Kelly

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das

Jeanette Percival as Amy

Steve Cooper as Greg Gidley

Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman

Ray Castleton as Mr Allen

Jake Whitehurst as Andrew

Sara Beasley as Mrs Markham

Maui Connock as Sophie

James Quinn as Chris Robinson

Arthur McBain as Daniel Eden

Heider Ali as DS Babak

Adil Akram

Elizabeth Clare

After the Flood plot

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall and Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie in After the Flood. ITV

With the writer of Netflix's Stay Close at the helm of this project, we're sure this is a mystery thriller that will keep viewers hooked throughout.

The official series synopsis reads: "After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood. When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park, police assume he became trapped as the waters rose.

"As the investigation unfolds, PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him and why.

"The mystery unfolds across the series, while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?"

Is there a trailer for After the Flood?

Unfortunately not yet!

As the series will be landing on our screens in just a week, we're sure a trailer will soon be released - and will keep this page updated with one as and when a trailer is available.

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

