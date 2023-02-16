Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle will play Joanna Marshall in After the Flood, a police officer investigating the death of a man found in a car park elevator after the natural disaster struck.

ITV has announced a six-part thriller from the writer of Netflix juggernaut Stay Close, which exposes secrets in a small town impacted by a devastating flood.

The initial verdict is that he became trapped as the waters rose, but further digging by PC Marshall suggests there's more to this case than meets the eye, leaving her "obsessed" with finding the truth.

The mystery thriller, which will also explore the impact of climate change on a community, comes from Mick Ford, best known for writing on recent Harlan Coben adaptations Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe.

As the show was announced, Rundle said in a statement: "I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood. Jo is a brilliantly bold, compelling protagonist.

"The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting. There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started."

The series also stars Philip Glenister (Belgravia) as property developer Jack Radcliffe, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood) as Jo’s mother Molly, and Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown) as her boss and surrogate father figure Sergeant Phil Mackie.

Rounding out the cast are Matt Stokoe (Cursed) as Jo’s husband Pat, Jonas Armstrong (The Bay) as Lee, a seemingly heroic local man, and Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row) plays politician Sarah Mackie.

Ford commented: "I am always excited to announce a new project but After the Flood in particular tops all of the others due to its ambition and the characters. The cast are fantastic, and I am thrilled with how perfect each cast member is for their role."

After the Flood is filming now across Manchester, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Teesside, with directing duties handled by Doctor Who: Flux's Azhur Saleem. A premiere date is still yet to be confirmed.

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, executive producers, added: “When Mick Ford brought the kernel of the idea of After the Flood to us, we were immediately drawn in.

"Not just by the catastrophic repercussions of a deadly environmental disaster in a town that could very well be our own, but also the intricacies and deception at the heart of the characters’ stories."

