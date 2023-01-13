The second and final season of the fantasy show will hit Amazon Prime Video very soon and will see Orlando Bloom (Philo) and Cara Delevigne (Vignette) reunite.

It's been a long, long wait for Carnival Row season 2, but it's finally almost here.

The upcoming season will show tensions between humanity and fae ramp up after mysterious killings, with everyone having to choose sides.

Season 1 ended with the revelation about Philo's fae identity, with showrunners Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim previously teasing that there's more to come on that.

"It's probably one of the biggest seismic changes to the show itself that happens at the end of the first season, and it's something that we're really going to be dealing with and dramatizing in season 2," Guggenheim told EW.

"And the trick for Philo is, it's not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he's fae. To the fae, he's not really fae. He's a half-blood. So he basically is a man without a country. You know, he's not human enough for the humans, but he's not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone."

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here's everything we know about the second season of Carnival Row on Amazon Prime Video.

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate in Carnival Row. Julie Vrabelová/Prime Video

Carnival Row season 2 will premiere Amazon Prime Video on Friday 17th February 2023.

The rest of the 10 episodes will then air weekly on the streaming platform.

Carnival Row season 2 cast

Returning for season 2, we can expect to see the following cast members:

Cara Delevingne as Vignette

Orlando Bloom as Philo

Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose

David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon

Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou

Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy

Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose

Caroline Ford Sophie Longerbane

Arty Froushan Jonah Breakspear

Carnival Row season 2 plot

A synopsis for season 2 reads: "In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (AKA Philo) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

"Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row"

It continues: "And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row."

More like this

Carnival Row season 2 trailer

The epic trailer for Carnival Row season 2 arrived on 9th January. Watch it below:

Carnival Row season 2 is coming to Prime Video on 17th February. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.