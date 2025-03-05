They are joined by Tom Hardy as the mob's loyal fixer, Harry Da Souza.

Speaking to GQ, Brosnan shared further details about his character, and how he approached his performance.

"It's definitely a robust character," he said. "He’s a mangled man who has charisma, but he’s someone who is dangerously on the edge.

"And he’s aligned with a wife who is equally outrageous, and they’ve managed to live a very good life in this kind of rather dangerous underworld."

Helen Mirren stars in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

A recently released trailer teased what's in store for the Harrigans, and it certainly appears like their good life is under threat.

Still, Brosnan opened up about how he himself sees the characters, explaining: "They’re gangsters – should you wish to call them gangsters – but [I see them] as business people who deal, sometimes, with violence."

He added: "The character has a certain continuity to the characters that I've created in the course of my own career."

As for a potential return to the right side of the law as a certain suave spy, the Thomas Crown Affair actor recently revealed he would be open to it.

"Of course, how could I not be interested?" he said of the James Bond franchise.

MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

