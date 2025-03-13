Like many of Taylor Sheridan's projects, it features a stacked cast, with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in key roles, and the likes of Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks making guest appearances.

But who else stars in main roles in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of 1883.

1883 cast: who stars in the Yellowstone prequel?

Here are the main cast members and characters in 1883. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Marc Rissmann as Josef

Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr

Eric Nelsen as Ennis

Sam Elliott plays Shea Brennan

Sam Elliott as Shea in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Shea Brennan? Shea is an employee of the Pinkerton Agency leading the expedition to establish what later becomes the Yellowstone Ranch.

Where have I seen Sam Elliott? Elliott is best-known for his roles in films including Road House, Gettysburg, The Big Lebowski, Hulk, Ghost Rider, The Golden Compass, Up in the Air, The Good Dinosaur and A Star is Born. He has also had roles in series including Mission: Impossible, The Yellow Rose, Parks and Recreation, Justified, Grace and Frankie, The Ranch, MacGruber and Family Guy.

Tim McGraw plays James Dillard Dutton

Tim McGraw as James in 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is James Dillard Dutton? James is a key member of Brennan's expedition, who is the great grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character John Dutton III.

Where have I seen Tim McGraw? McGraw is primarily a country singer, although he has had roles in films including Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side and The Shack.

Faith Hill plays Margaret Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Margaret Dutton? Margaret is the wife of James and John Dutton III's great-grandmother.

Where have I seen Faith Hill? Hill is primarily a country singer, but she has had roles in the 2004 remake of The Stepford Wives and 2015 film Dixieland.

Isabel May plays Elsa Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa in 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Elsa Dutton? Elsa is James and Margaret's daughter.

Where have I seen Isabel May? May has had roles in series including Young Sheldon, Alexa & Katie and Masters of the Air, as well as playing Elsa in Yellowstone and 1923. She has also appeared in films Run Hide Fight, I Want You Back and The Moon & Back.

LaMonica Garrett plays Thomas

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Thomas? Thomas is a Pinkerton agent who joins up with Brennan to help lead the expedition.

Where have I seen LaMonica Garrett? Garrett has had roles in series including One Tree Hill, CSI: Miami, NCIS, Sons of Anarchy, Veep, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, Black-ish, Designated Survivor, The Last Ship, Supergirl, Arrow, The Terminal List and Lioness, as well as films such as Daddy's Home, XOXO and Clemency.

Marc Rissmann plays Josef

Marc Rissman as Josef in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Josef? Josef is a German immigrant on the expedition, who serves as an interpreter between Americans and immigrants.

Where have I seen Marc Rissman? Rissman has had roles in series including The Last Kingdom, Riviera, Game of Thrones and The Man in the High Castle, as well as films such as Overlord and Saturn.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Audie Rick plays John Dutton Sr

Audie Rick as John in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is John Dutton Sr? John is the son of James and Margaret, the brother of Elsa and the eventual grandfather of John Dutton III.

Where have I seen Audie Rick? Rick has also had a role in an episode of Citadel, and starred in a Star Wars fan film.

Eric Nelsen plays Ennis

Eric Nelsen as Ennis in 1883. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Ennis? Ennis is a young cowboy and member of the expedition who forms a close bond with Elsa.

Where have I seen Eric Nelsen? Nelsen has had roles in series including Law & Order, All My Children, The Blacklist, The Affair and The Bay, as well as films such as Epic and Swing Low.

1883 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.