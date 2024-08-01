Of course, this is no mundane domestic comedy, with Family Guy being famous for its surreal storylines, told with cutaway gags, pop culture satire, gross-out humour and the occasional bare-knuckle chicken fight.

15. Road to Rhode Island (S2, E13)

Family Guy: Road to Rhode Island. FOX

This early episode established what would become a dynamite partnership between the Griffins's anthropomorphic dog Brian and evil genius infant Stewie. They are paired up for several other adventures over the course of the series – some of which also make this list – but this first effort holds a special place in the hearts of longtime viewers.

Homaging the classic 'Road to...' comedy films starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour, the episode sees Brian and Stewie stranded in Palm Springs after missing their flight to Quahog. They set off on a gag-filled alternative route home, complete with one of the best musical numbers that Family Guy has ever produced (and there are a lot to choose from).

14. The Thin White Line (S3, E1)

Scholarly pooch Brian takes on several projects over the course of the series, but none more memorable than his brief stint as a drug-sniffing dog for the Quahog police. What begins as a genuine attempt to find a new career path soon descends into chaos after Brian sniffs a little too hard in the presence of cocaine.

An anarchic take on the gritty cop shows that typically dominate television schedules, The Thin White Line is a highlight of early Family Guy. It's also one of the show's rare two-part episodes, with the story spilling over into Brian Does Hollywood – which wraps things up in a satisfying fashion.

13. Yug Ylimaf (S11, E4)

Family Guy: Yug Ylimaf. FOX

One of Family Guy's experiments in time travel, Yug Ylimaf sees Brian cause time to start moving in reverse after misusing Stewie's invention. It soon dawns on the unlikely duo that this will eventually lead to their very existence being undone, making it a race against the clock to get things moving in the right direction again.

Much like Road to Rhode Island, this episode bene/fits from the fast-paced banter between Stewie and Brian, with the odd couple being endlessly watchable as they bicker and panic their way through another high-stakes scenario. Things culminate in a risqué final act – so much so that it's hard to imagine any other show getting away with it.

12. Meet the Quagmires (S5, E18)

It's another time travel romp! But this time it's Peter getting into trouble when he asks his old pal Death (more on him later) for a taste of the single life he gave up decades ago to be with Lois. But spending a night in his younger self's body changes the course of history, resulting in an alternate world where Lois ended up marrying creepy next-door neighbour Quagmire.

Expect a heap of pop culture references – including the first Back to the Future homage to be featured on this list – accompanied by some sharp gags at the expense of several celebrities. There's also a surreal cameo from the Jetsons as you've never seen them before, which comes out of nowhere and reaps a surprising result.

11. Emmy-Winning Episode (S16, E1)

Family Guy: Emmy-Winning Episode. FOX

Emmy-Winning Episode is a tongue-in-cheek message to the television academy that Family Guy wants some awards. The show has been nominated in the Outstanding Animated Programme category on four occasions, but has never managed to secure the gold. And by the time of this episode's airing, it had been shut out of nominations for nine years running.

It leads to this unconventional offering, which spoofs some of television's most decorated comedies and dramas in a manner that should delight avid watchers. Admittedly, it is the same idea as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award – which aired four years earlier – but the execution is distinct enough to stop it feeling derivative.

10. Death is a B**ch (S2, E6)

Family Guy: Death is a B**ch.

Another gem from Family Guy's early years, Death is a B**ch marks Peter Griffin's first encounter with the Grim Reaper (voiced here by late comic Norm Macdonald), who attempts to claim him after he lies about his demise on an insurance form. Alas, Death sprains his ankle while chasing his intended victim – and it isn't long before Peter is drafted as his substitute.

It's a testament to the versatility of Family Guy that a premise as outlandish as this one can work so well. The personification of Death effortlessly slots into this chaotic world thanks to some brilliant voice work by Macdonald, who established the character expertly before passing him on to Adam Carolla.

9. The Simpsons Guy (S13, E1)

Family Guy: The Simpsons Guy.

Animation crossovers so rarely live up to the hype, but The Simpsons Guy is one of the few that actually stick the landing. It doesn't take a television genius to decode that Family Guy was, to some extent, influenced by The Simpsons, adopting similar archetypes for its own nuclear family, which allows for some interesting commentary here.

Of course, nerds such as myself will also get a kick simply from seeing the Griffins set loose on Springfield, visiting several key locations from the long-running series. Ultimately, it ends up reading like a love letter to the show, giving The Simpsons some of their funniest – or at least, most memorable – television moments in years.

8. Da Boom (S2, E3)

That Da Boom was first broadcast on Boxing Day 1999, amid fears that Y2K could spell the end of society as we know it, only makes this episode funnier. While the hysteria around the dawn of the millennium amounted to nothing in the real world, Family Guy's warped reflection is left an irradiated wasteland.

And so, we have a wild episode in which the Griffins attempt to survive the end of civilisation, hatching a plan involving a nearby Twinkie factory. If I had a penny for every time that Twinkies have played a role in a post-apocalyptic story, I'd have two (see Zombieland), which isn't much – but it's weird that it happened twice.

7. Stewie Kills Lois (S6, E5)

After Brian accuses Stewie's threats towards Lois of being baseless, the maniacal baby finally sets into motion a plan for taking his overbearing mother out of the picture – for good. With later episodes sometimes positioning Stewie in a more sympathetic, level-headed light, there's thrills to be had as he reverts to his original super villain persona.

Adding to the menace is Stewie's natural immunity from all suspicion, as surely a baby could not be responsible for such a heinous crime? Clearly, the people of Quahog haven't seen Who Shot Mr Burns?. Therefore, accusatory eyes fall on Peter in a storyline that recalls Gone Girl – but actually aired almost five years earlier. Perhaps Gillian Flynn is a fan!

6. PTV (S4, E14)

Family Guy: PTV. FOX/TBS

One of Family Guy's select few Emmy-nominated episodes, PTV sees a government organisation aggressively censor Peter's favourite television shows, leading him to create his own unregulated station. The episode satirises real restrictions that affected US media between 2004-5, following Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the 38th Super Bowl halftime show.

Admittedly, some of the punch is taken out of PTV for those unaware of the full context involving the incident itself and its fallout, which most Gen Z and Zoomers will be blissfully unaware of. Still, there's plenty of laughs to be found, with the chapter serving as a promise to viewers that Family Guy will remain unashamedly rude no matter what.

5. Lois Kills Stewie (S6, E6)

A direct follow-up to Stewie Kills Lois, this concluding chapter sees the tables turned as the Griffin matriarch plots revenge on her youngest son while his reign of terror escalates dramatically. Everything comes to a head during a brutal brawl in the Oval Office, but can the episode really deliver on its title?

Of course, that there have been 16 subsequent seasons of Family Guy involving Stewie is a dead giveaway. But the episode still finds a satisfying way to conclude, poking fun at audience expectation and getting ahead of any potential backlash. Together, Stewie Kills Lois and Lois Kills Stewie are certainly an unmissable two-parter.

4. Blue Harvest (S6, E1)

Family Guy: Blue Harvest. FOX/TBS

There's something particularly special about Blue Harvest – Family Guy's spoof of the original Star Wars film – now that Disney owns the sci-fi franchise. Why? Well, it's hard to imagine the Mouse House allowing anything like this to be made again. That is, an officially licensed Star Wars parody packed to the brim with adult humour.

After a power outage leaves the Griffins without their beloved television, there's simply nothing else Peter can do but regale his family with a story set a long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars fans will undoubtedly get the most out of Blue Harvest, which proved so popular that it spawned two sequels adapting The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

3. Back to the Pilot (S10, E5)

One of the main challenges of any time travel story is dealing with that sticky issue of paradoxes – well, Family Guy barrels headfirst into them in Back to the Pilot. As the title would suggest, this wacky story sees Brian and Stewie travel back in time to the events of the first ever episode (which is worth watching as a prologue to this misadventure).

While Stewie is eager not to cause trouble, Brian indulges in some meddling that sends the main timeline on a wildly different course. It's a clever take on a format popularised by Back to the Future Part II, seeing the duo sneak around some faithfully recreated scenes, which provide fan service and meta commentary on how the show has evolved over its many years on the air.

2. Road to the Multiverse (S8, E1)

Stewie Griffin in Family Guy: Road to the Multiverse. FOX/TBS

Multiverses may have worn out their welcome in today's pop culture landscape, but this offering was well ahead of its time when it premiered back in 2009 – and it's 20 minutes of absurd fun. Another Brian and Stewie adventure, this one sees the pair hopping through various realities, before inevitably realising they have no idea how to return home.

The episode imagines some truly surprising alternate histories and captures the attention by dabbling in various different animation styles, homaging everything from Disney to the Flintstones and Robot Chicken. The care and attention is clear to see in the production design alone, but the strong script cements this as Brian and Stewie's strongest two-hander.

1. And Then There Were Fewer (S9, E1)

Peter and Brian in Family Guy: And Then There Were Fewer. FOX/TBS

If you're a fan of Agatha Christie whodunnits, we have a Family Guy episode for you! And Then There Were Fewer sees a number of Quahog citizens invited to the remote estate of actor James Woods, where a series of mysterious murders begin to take place. The attendees set about cracking the case, while all too aware that the killer is someone among them.

The paranoia and intrigue in this plot is genuinely gripping, with longtime Family Guy scribe Cherry Chevapravatdumrong penning an unpredictable mystery that carries lasting ramifications for the show. Split into two parts on Disney Plus, the episode originally aired as one hour-long special and is best viewed that way – believe us, you'll want all the answers once you get started.

