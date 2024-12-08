Will there be a Lioness season 3?
Will Taylor Sheridan's all-star thriller be back for more?
The future of Yellowstone may currently be somewhat in doubt, but that doesn't mean that creator Taylor Sheridan is slowing down his output.
Not only does he have plenty of Yellowstone spin-offs in various phases of development and production, his Paramount Plus thriller series Lioness has just finished up airing its second season.
Now, as fans dissect the dramatic season 2 finale, they will no doubt be wondering about that show's future too. Will the series, which stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, be back for a third run, or is this the end for Joe and her elite squad?
Read on for everything you need to know about Lioness season 3.
Will there be a Lioness season 3?
It has not yet been confirmed whether Lioness will be returning for a third season, but based on comments made by star Zoe Saldaña, it certainly seems the intention is there to make more.
Speaking with Vanity Fair, when asked what made her think she had time in her life now to star in Lioness, Saldaña said: "I wish it was the fact that I had room in my life [laughs]. I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfil, but Lioness isn’t that only.
"Lioness has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t."
The fact that Saldaña signed up for "three seasons at least" is not surprising, as this is often the case for actors in series which are intended to be continuing. However, it certainly speaks to the intention that at least one more season gets made.
We will keep this page updated if and when we hear any more concrete news regarding the show's future.
When could a potential Lioness season 3 be released?
As Lioness has yet to be officially renewed for season 3, we don't yet know when a new instalment would arrive. However, we can look to the show's previous releases for guidance.
So far, Lioness has seen a fairly quick turnaround when compared with many big budget, star-powered streaming shows, with season 2 arriving 15 months after season 1. Here's hoping the team can continue this trend, which would mean season 3 could arrive as soon as late 2025 or early 2026.
Who could return for a potential Lioness season 3?
We don't yet know which of Lioness's cast members would be back for a third season if the show is renewed, but given that she signed on for three seasons we'd certainly expect to see Zoe Saldaña back as Joe.
It also seems likely that the likes of Laysla De Oliveira and Genesis Rodriguez would be back, alongside other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly.
Here's a list of the main cast for Lioness season 2, many of whom would likely be back for season 3:
- Zoe Saldaña as Joe
- Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant First Class Cruz Manuelos
- Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo
- Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade
- Morgan Freeman as US Secretary of State Edwin Mullins
- Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield
- Dave Annable as Neal McNamara
- Jill Wagner as Bobby
- LaMonica Garrett as Tucker
- James Jordan as Two Cups
- Austin Hébert as Randy
- Jonah Wharton as Tex
- Hannah Love Lanier as Kate
- Thad Luckinbill as Kyle McManus
Is there a trailer for a potential Lioness season 3?
There isn't a trailer available for Lioness season 3 yet, but we will make sure to update this page if and when any new footage is released.
For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 below.
