Now, as fans dissect the dramatic season 2 finale, they will no doubt be wondering about that show's future too. Will the series, which stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, be back for a third run, or is this the end for Joe and her elite squad?

Read on for everything you need to know about Lioness season 3.

Will there be a Lioness season 3?

Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness. Ryan Green/Paramount+

It has not yet been confirmed whether Lioness will be returning for a third season, but based on comments made by star Zoe Saldaña, it certainly seems the intention is there to make more.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, when asked what made her think she had time in her life now to star in Lioness, Saldaña said: "I wish it was the fact that I had room in my life [laughs]. I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfil, but Lioness isn’t that only.

"Lioness has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t."

The fact that Saldaña signed up for "three seasons at least" is not surprising, as this is often the case for actors in series which are intended to be continuing. However, it certainly speaks to the intention that at least one more season gets made.

We will keep this page updated if and when we hear any more concrete news regarding the show's future.

When could a potential Lioness season 3 be released?

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness. Ryan Green/Paramount+

As Lioness has yet to be officially renewed for season 3, we don't yet know when a new instalment would arrive. However, we can look to the show's previous releases for guidance.

So far, Lioness has seen a fairly quick turnaround when compared with many big budget, star-powered streaming shows, with season 2 arriving 15 months after season 1. Here's hoping the team can continue this trend, which would mean season 3 could arrive as soon as late 2025 or early 2026.

Who could return for a potential Lioness season 3?

Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Nicole Kidman in Lioness. Paramount+

We don't yet know which of Lioness's cast members would be back for a third season if the show is renewed, but given that she signed on for three seasons we'd certainly expect to see Zoe Saldaña back as Joe.

It also seems likely that the likes of Laysla De Oliveira and Genesis Rodriguez would be back, alongside other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly.

Here's a list of the main cast for Lioness season 2, many of whom would likely be back for season 3:

Zoe Saldaña as Joe

Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant First Class Cruz Manuelos

Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

Morgan Freeman as US Secretary of State Edwin Mullins

Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield

Dave Annable as Neal McNamara

Jill Wagner as Bobby

LaMonica Garrett as Tucker

James Jordan as Two Cups

Austin Hébert as Randy

Jonah Wharton as Tex

Hannah Love Lanier as Kate

Thad Luckinbill as Kyle McManus

Is there a trailer for a potential Lioness season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Lioness season 3 yet, but we will make sure to update this page if and when any new footage is released.

For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 below.

