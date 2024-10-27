"With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."

The first two episodes are available to stream right now in the US and Canada, with UK viewers able to watch them from Monday 28th October.

If you're excited for the next instalment, read on for our guide to the Special Ops: Lioness season 2 release schedule – including when to expect episode 3 on Paramount Plus.

When is Special Ops: Lioness season 2 episode 3 released on Paramount Plus?

Episodes are being released weekly, meaning the third episode of Special Ops: Lioness season 2 will hit screens on Sunday 3rd November in the US and Canada, and on Monday 4th November in the UK.

The Paramount Plus series premiered on Sunday 27th October in the US and Canada, and on Monday 28th October in the UK.

Special Ops: Lioness season 2 release schedule – When do new episodes air?

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness. Ryan Green/Paramount+

There are eight episodes in the show's second instalment.

After the initial double drop, episodes will now air weekly on Sundays in the US and Canada, and Mondays internationally, with the finale airing on Sunday 8th December in the States and Canada, and Monday 9th December in other territories, including the UK.

Episode 1 - 27th/28th October

Episode 2 - 27th/28th October

Episode 3 - 3rd/4th November

Episode 4 - 10th/11th November

Episode 5 - 17th/18th November

Episode 6 - 24th/25th November

Episode 7 - 1st/2nd December

Episode 8 - 8th/9th December

What time do new episodes of Special Ops: Lioness season 2 come out?

In the US and Canada, new episodes will be released on Sundays at 3am ET/12am PT.

You can watch brand new episodes of Special Ops: Lioness from 8am on Mondays in the UK.

