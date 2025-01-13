At the heart of the story is Sara Rowell and her young son Devin, who are trying to find safe passage through the ongoing war between the US Army, the Mormon Church and Indigenous peoples.

With the help of their guide Isaac, the mother and son duo survive their ordeal, but are there plans to revisit this world?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential American Primeval season 2.

Is American Primeval returning for season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce what the future holds for American Primeval, but it has been marketed as a miniseries, so it's unclear if there are even plans for more.

Speaking about if he'd like to revisit the story, director and executive producer Peter Berg told Decider: "After we wrapped and I looked at all the actors – the ones that were still alive – I felt such affection for them. And I do think there are many ways that we could go."

He added: "I've still got to thaw out from my time spent up on those mountains in the winter, but maybe if they got to lower ground, that wasn't quite as cold, we could. We could go back.

"As long as I don't have to have ice cleats again, I definitely will come back."

Berg went on to say that he would be "up for discussing it" if Indigenous consultant Julie O'Keefe returned.

If it is given the thumbs up, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2026 at least.

Potential American Primeval season 2 cast: Who could return?

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

It was curtains for Taylor Kitsch's Isaac, but there are plenty of others who could return, including:

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons

But it all depends on what direction the team wants to take the story in and which characters, new and returning, will be integral to that.

Potential American Primeval season 2 trailer: When would it be available to watch?

If another season is greenlit, the official trailer should arrive in the month leading up to the premiere. But we could get a sneak peek before.

