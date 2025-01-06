American Primeval: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
We're heading into "the belly of the beast".
The Revenant's Mark L Smith returns to similarly gritty territory with American Primeval, an upcoming Netflix series which explores how the so-called land of the free came to be.
The miniseries charts the formation of the American West, which saw the army, Mormons and Native Americans clash in a brutal war that left countless dead.
Alongside Smith, Eric Newman (Griselda, Narcos, The Watcher) took up the mantle of showrunner and executive producer alongside Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) as director and executive producer.
Berg describe the project as a "big swing", adding: "I'm looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible.
"We are going into the belly of the beast."
For more information about American Primeval, read on.
American Primeval release date: When will it be released?
The six-episode series arrives on Netflix on Thursday 9th January.
American Primeval cast: Who stars?
The main cast is as follows:
- Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 21 Bridges) as Isaac.
- Kim Coates (Bad Blood, Sons of Anarchy) as Brigham Young.
- Jai Courtney (Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad) as Virgil Cutter.
- Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Tilly.
- Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) as Jacob Pratt.
- Betty Gilpin (Gaslit, GLOW) as Sara Rowell.
- Preston Mota (Asteroid City) as Devin Rowell.
- Nick Hargrove (Devotion) as Cottrell.
- Derek Hinkey (Walker: Independence, Horizon) as Red Feather.
- Saura Lightfoot-Leon (Hoard, Masters of the Air) as Abish.
- Shawnee Pourier (Stranger Things, Dark Winds) as Two Moons.
- Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show) as James Wolsey.
- Shea Whigham (Joker, Boardwalk Empire) as Jim Bridger.
American Primeval plot: What's it about?
The narrtive unfolds in 1857, during the middle of the Utah War, and examines "the birth of the American West".
"American Primeval is a fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world," reads the official synopsis.
"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."
American Primeval trailer: Is it available to watch?
Yes - you can watch the official trailer right now.
Enjoy it below.
American Primeval arrives on Netflix on Thursday 9th January.
