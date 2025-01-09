Sara's husband is waiting for them over 1,000 miles away, but in order to reach him, they need an escort to guide them across the frontier. Enter Taylor Kitsch's Isaac, a "traumatised man" who is "struggling to overcome his demons".

Across the six episodes, the cast and crew strived for authenticity, but just how truthful is American Primeval?

Read on for everything you need to know about the inspiration behind the Netflix series.

Is American Primeval based on a true story?

Kim Coates plays Brigham Young. Netflix

American Primeval is a "fictionalised dramatisation", but it's inspired by the Utah War (1857-1858).

Brigham Young, who's portrayed in the drama by Kim Coates, was the leader of the Mormon Church at that time – and also has a university named after him in Provo, Utah.

"I knew how difficult it was going to be, inhabiting this true historical figure," said Coates (via Tudum). "We actors like to throw around the phrase, 'I've never played someone like this before,' but I genuinely have never played a character like Brigham Young before, someone who people are immediately aware of just by their name."

Young and his fellow Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members (LDS) settled in Utah following conflicts with other communities in Missouri and Illinois, which led to the death of founder Joseph Smith Jr.

But 10 years after Young and his followers had arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley, during which time the membership of the church had grown, they were once again under threat.

Kip Weeks as Pepper, Lucas Neff as Dellinger and Jerimiah Bitsui as Grey Fox. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

President James Buchanan believed the religious group was rebelling against the government and wanted to replace Young as governor of Utah with a non-Mormon called Alfred Cumming.

In order to facilitate that, he ordered an initial 2,500 federal troops to march on the territory, which sparked panic in the LDS Church, who believed that their leaders would once again be killed.

Young and his followers resisted, with the assistance of local militia the Nauvoo Legion.

There weren't really any battles to speak of on account of the Mormons using "scorched earth" tactics to slow down the army, such as setting fire to government wagons, which destroyed months' worth of food, and capturing large numbers of their cattle.

The Nauvoo Legion's tactics included digging trenches and building stone walls to act as lookouts for snipers.

But there was tragedy.

The Meadow Mountain Massacre, which is depicted in American Primeval's first episode, took place in September 1857.

120-150 Arkansan emigrants (depending on the source) were travelling from Utah to California when they were set upon and killed by LDS militia and Paiute auxiliaries. It's unclear who initiated the attack, with some blaming Young, while some have claimed other local leaders were responsible.

The violent actions of those LSD members have been attributed to the mass hysteria that swept through the Mormon Church upon learning of the government's campaign against, and the years of persecution they suffered prior to establishing themselves in Utah.

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

The army eventually reached Fort Bridger, also depicted in American Primeval, where they remained for the winter. But the site belonged to the LDS Church and it had already been burned down as part of their pushback against federal forces.

Cumming did eventually visit Salt Lake City, but it had largely been abandoned by the time he arrived.

He was then installed as the new governor of Utah, the LDS were pardoned by the government, and Buchanan's war against the Mormons, which was considered a resounding waste of time, reached its conclusion – although it should be noted that large swathes of Americans continued to reject Mormon practices and beliefs for quite some time.

American Primeval is available to stream now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.