Band of Brothers remains one of the most acclaimed shows of all time, featuring a cast of huge stars, many at the start of their careers, and it was, at the time, the most expensive TV miniseries ever made.

But how can viewers in the UK, looking to catch up with the series or rewatch it in light of the release of Masters of the Air, stream the show right now?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Band of Brothers in the UK.

How to watch Band of Brothers in the UK

Damian Lewis as Richard D Winters in Band of Brothers. HBO

Viewers in the UK can stream the full season of Band of Brothers right now on Sky and NOW.

Meanwhile, for those without either of those services, it is still possible to purchase the series on platforms including Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV+.

What is Band of Brothers about?

Damian Lewis in Band of Brothers.

Band of Brothers is based on the Stephen E Ambrose's 1992 non-fiction book of the same name.

It tells the story of "Easy" Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.

The official synopsis for the series says: "They were ordinary men, swept up in the most extraordinary conflict in history.

"This landmark ten-part miniseries based on Stephen E Ambrose's best-seller recounts the remarkable achievements of an elite team of US paratroopers whose World War II exploits are as incredible as they are true."

It stars major actors including Damian Lewis, David Schwimmer, Marc Warren, Dexter Fletcher, Michael Fassbender, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy and Andrew Scott, among many others. Many of these actors were at, or near, the start of their careers at the time.

How are Band of Brothers and Masters of the Air connected?

Edward Ashley, Matt Gavan, Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Band of Brothers and Masters of the Air are not actually connected in story terms, other than both being about real historical figures fighting during the Second World War.

However, along with The Pacific, both series come from the same team of executive producers - Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Why you should watch Masters of the Air

Band of Brothers is available to stream on Sky and NOW. Find Sky deals here. Masters of the Air releases new episodes of Apple TV+ weekly on a Friday. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

