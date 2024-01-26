Masters of the Air release schedule: When is episode 3 on Apple TV+?
When will the next part of the epic war drama be released?
The latest war drama from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, has now arrived on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes of Masters of the Air available to stream.
Like with those previous series, the drama features a stacked cast, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and none other than Doctor Who's own Ncuti Gatwa.
The first two episodes featured some heart-pounding aerial fights, while we also got to know our central heroes – but when will we pick back up with them in episode 3?
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Masters of the Air.
When is Masters of the Air episode 3 out on Apple TV+?
The first two episodes of Masters of the Air were released at once on Friday 26th January, after which the series is switching to a weekly release schedule, with each new episode coming one week after another.
This means that episode 3 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd February.
Masters of the Air release schedule
The first two episodes of Masters of the Air were released at once, but the series will now switch to a weekly release schedule – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the eight episodes below.
The season will run from 26th January to 15th March 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:
- Part 1 – Friday 26th January 2024 (out now)
- Part 2 – Friday 26th January 2024 (out now)
- Part 3 – Friday 2nd February 2024
- Part 4 – Friday 9th February 2024
- Part 5 – Friday 16th February 2024
- Part 6 – Friday 23rd February 2024
- Part 7 – Friday 1st March 2024
- Part 8 – Friday 8th March 2024
- Part 9 – Friday 15th March 2024
Masters of the Air release time
Each new episode of Masters of the Air will arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.
Masters of the Air trailer
You can watch the full, thrilling trailer for Masters of the Air right here:
Masters of the Air continues on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd February 2024. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.
