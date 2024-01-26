The first two episodes featured some heart-pounding aerial fights, while we also got to know our central heroes – but when will we pick back up with them in episode 3?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Masters of the Air.

When is Masters of the Air episode 3 out on Apple TV+?

Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air were released at once on Friday 26th January, after which the series is switching to a weekly release schedule, with each new episode coming one week after another.

This means that episode 3 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd February.

Masters of the Air release schedule

The cast of Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air were released at once, but the series will now switch to a weekly release schedule – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the eight episodes below.

The season will run from 26th January to 15th March 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Part 1 – Friday 26th January 2024 (out now)

Part 2 – Friday 26th January 2024 (out now)

Part 3 – Friday 2nd February 2024

Part 4 – Friday 9th February 2024

Part 5 – Friday 16th February 2024

Part 6 – Friday 23rd February 2024

Part 7 – Friday 1st March 2024

Part 8 – Friday 8th March 2024

Part 9 – Friday 15th March 2024

Masters of the Air release time

Each new episode of Masters of the Air will arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.

Masters of the Air trailer

You can watch the full, thrilling trailer for Masters of the Air right here:

Masters of the Air continues on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd February 2024. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

