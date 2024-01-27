RadioTimes.com can confirm that Gatwa won't appear in Masters of the Air until later on in the nine-part series, so fans should keep their eyes peeled - but not expect his arrival imminently.

Gatwa's character will be one of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American fighter and bomber pilots who fought during the Second World War.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air have so far focused solely on the operations of the 100th Bomb Group, the US Air Force Unit that the series is predominantly following.

Alongside Gatwa, the show also stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle and many others, with a stacked cast similar to those for Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Gatwa previously teased his role in a post on Instagram, saying: "This project has the most insane and talented cast. Sharing this experience with my boys [Josiah Cross] and [Branden Cook] was proper special. We grew, we learned, we flew."

Gatwa will be seen later this year returning as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, having made his first appearances in last year's specials The Giggle and The Church on Ruby Road.

He previously revealed what he tried to bring to the role, saying: "I guess I didn’t try to do anything specific. I was like, I can only really bring myself, because the Doctor is just everything and each person that’s played the Doctor has been everything and has been amazing.

"I guess they’ve just been themselves, and that’s what I have just tried to do. He’s a bit mischievous, though. I guess he’s a bit flirty, he’s a bit cheeky, a bit mischievous."

Masters of the Air began on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024.

