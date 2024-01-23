However, some viewers criticised the episode's grand finale, which saw the Fourteenth (David Tennant) and Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) win the day by defeating the Toymaker in a seemingly simple game of catch.

While the episode appeared to suggest that the powerful villain simply missed the ball in a moment of poor coordination, the novelisation adapted by James Goss hints there was a ruse at work by the two Doctors.

It suggests that the recently duplicated Time Lords caught out the Toymaker with a feint, miming a false throw that knocked his concentration away from where it needed to be.

There is also an implication that an earlier close call, in which the Fourteenth Doctor nearly fumbles a hard throw from his bi-generated successor, was merely an act they devised to stay one step ahead of their shared foe.

The novelisation of Doctor Who's The Giggle was released by BBC Books on 11th January 2024 and is currently available to buy on Amazon. Fellow anniversary specials The Star Beast and Wild Blue Yonder have received the same treatment.

Following his loss, the Toymaker folded in on himself in a rather unpleasant manner, but his parting words warned of ominous things to come for the Doctor – and left the door open for another comeback down the line.

The Giggle was a reunion for Harris and screenwriter Russell T Davies, who had previously worked together on the latter's hard-hitting Channel 4 drama It's A Sin.

