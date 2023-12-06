Well, now we have a full-length trailer to dive into, and if the two-minute clip is anything to go by, Masters of the Air is set to be an exhilarating drama.

The trailer opens with a closer look at Butler's character, Major Gale Cleven, as he prepares to leave his wife and work alongside Callum Turner's Major John Egan.

"Don't you die on me before I get over there," Cleven tells Egan jokingly. But the threat of death looms ever closer, as the group of pilots are informed about the horrors of Hitler’s Third Reich.

As the attitudes of the pilots remain relatively light, we see how one plane is bombed, with the pilot struggling to regain control over his jet. "We'll lead our boys through it," Cleven says.

The trailer also gives us our first proper glimpse of Keoghan in action as Lt Curtis Biddick, as well as Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America) and the group of African American military pilots – which includes Gatwa – who made up the real-life Tuskegee Airmen.

Watch trailer for yourself below.

The trailer is a tense one, giving fans a glimpse of some of the more heartwarming and dramatic moments to come in the new nine-part series.

Masters of the Air is based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name and has come from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who were also the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

According to the synopsis, the series "follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the 'Bloody Hundredth') as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

"Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

"Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, Masters of the Air is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement."

As well as being led by Butler and Turner, the cast also includes Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross and Branden Cook.

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly.

