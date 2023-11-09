As well as the trailer giving us a more in-depth look of Austin Butler and Callum Turner's characters, we also catch a glimpse of Gatwa's Daniels, who is seen grinning as it looks like the 100th Bomb Group welcome back one of their men to the ground.

It's a brief glimpse of Gatwa in the series, but nevertheless has excited fans of his, who have quickly flocked to Twitter (which has recently rebranded to X) to air their excitement for the upcoming series.

One fan wrote: "Ncuti Gatwa in this? OH I'm IN!!" Similarly, another fan said: "I'll be seated for the episodes Louis Hofmann and Ncuti Gatwa show up in."

Some fans learnt of Gatwa's involvement for the first time once the trailer was released, with another user writing: "Anyone else gonna tell me Ncuti Gatwa was also in this?"

Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The series has been a decade in the making and comes from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

The new nine-part series, which is based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name, will focus on the epic Second World War tale of the airmen who risked their lives within the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss and triumph.

Gatwa isn't the only familiar face in the series, with Masters of the Air also boasting the likes of Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America) and Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), to name a few.

As per the synopsis: "Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the 'Bloody Hundredth') as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

"Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

"Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

While exact details about the characters remain under wraps for now, it's only a matter of months before the series lands on Apple TV+ - when we can see just how Gatwa's character slots into the story.

Of course, we'll be seeing the Sex Education star on our screens a lot sooner in the anticipated upcoming Doctor Who episodes and new season, which he will lead with companion Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

It's been a long time coming for Doctor Who fans, who are patiently waiting to see how Gatwa will take over the series as the new Doctor.

The Fifteenth Doctor is expected to debut during the 60th anniversary specials, with the 31-year-old expected to take over as the new Time Lord in season 14. Filming has already begun on a 15th season.

Speaking of Gatwa's Doctor, showrunner Russell T Davies previously teased what viewers can expect.

He said: "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly.

