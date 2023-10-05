Based on Donald L Miller's book of the same name, the series will follow the true story of the 100th bomb group serving in the US Air Force during the height of World War II.

They were tasked with carrying out dangerous attacks on Nazi Germany, with the physical and psychological impact to be explored as they brave harsh conditions and the terrifying reality of aerial combat.

The official synopsis warns that, as was tragically the case in real-life, not every member will make it home alive, with a large ensemble cast enlisted to portray other members of the squad.

Austin Butler stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The first look photos also show rising star Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America, below), who has been cast in the role of Major Harry Crosby in the big-budget drama miniseries.

British actor Callum Turner, who is known for roles in The Capture and the Fantastic Beasts films, also features in the role of Major John Egan (see below).

Anthony Boyle stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

The series is penned by Band of Brothers writer John Orloff, while directors attached include Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim van Patten (Perry Mason).

Callum Turner stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Goetzman continued: "Tom [Hanks] and Steven [Spielberg] have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare'.

"We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

Jude Law's son, Rafferty, also features in the ensemble cast as Sgt Ken Lemmons, who can be seen below making repairs on an engine between skirmishes.

Rafferty Law stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The series promises to take viewers on an emotional journey that spans quiet villages in the southeast of England to the barbaric German prisoner of war camps, with the series billed as a "genuine cinematic achievement".

Below, Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza) can be seen in the role of Major 'Rosie' Rosenthal, while a group photo of the squad has also been released.

Nate Mann stars in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

With a premiere date now set for Friday 26th January 2024, Masters of the Air marks Butler's follow-up gig following his acclaimed portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film about the rock star's life.

Dune: Part Two (in which Butler also stars) was previously scheduled for release before this series, but the sci-fi flick was delayed to March 2024 amid strike action by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild.

Austin Butler in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

The Masters of the Air cast will also include incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Tell Me Lies star Branden Cook and King Richard's Josiah Cross, while Line of Duty's Tommy Jessop and Shadow and Bone's Freddy Carter will also appear.

Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

