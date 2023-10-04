He said: "Assane has gone from a life of anonymity as a criminal in Parts 1 and 2, and now he is France’s most wanted man – his cover is broken because of what happened towards the end of Part 2 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, and now everybody is asking the same question, 'Where is he?', which is a problem when you're a thief, because when you try and steal things, everyone knows what you look like.

"So he comes back into Paris at the start of Part 3 and discovers that the whole city is looking for him."

Omar Sy in Lupin. Emmanuel Guimier

Kay, who is also known for writing Litvinenko and The Long Shadow, also explained how invisibility recurs as a theme not only throughout this new season, but throughout the show as a whole.

Read more:

He said: "There was a different invisibility in Part 1 and 2, in which Assane was invisible by the fact that he was from a different ethnicity. Invisibility in Part 3 is a necessity because Assane’s the most wanted man in France, so he cannot do the things he used to do.

"He has to look over his shoulder at all times, and Assane Diop, in Part 3, is a man constantly looking over his shoulder in all respects, in terms of the past, in terms of who might be following him, in terms of the mystery about who's out to get him.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"The important fact, as well, is that the person who is his antagonist in Part 3 is also invisible, so there's a lot of invisible forces swirling around Paris in Part 3 of Lupin."

Kay's most recent series, The Long Shadow, is currently airing on ITV1, and dramatises the true life story of the hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Lupin parts 1-2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Part 3 arrives on 5th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.