Is Lupin on Netflix dubbed?

Modern-day gentleman thief and the “most wanted man” in France, Assane Diop is back on Netflix later this month for Lupin Part 2.

Advertisement

The first season introduced us to the charming Parisian thief, who takes his cues and draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books, and specifically its central character.

Assane is played on-screen by French actor Omar Sy in the cast of Lupin, but some UK viewers may have noticed that the character speaks with American-accented English (and that the dialogue might not always match up to what Assane appears to be saying…).

But is Lupin Part One and Part Two dubbed, and who voices Assane and other central characters?

Is Lupin dubbed?

Yes, Lupin Part One and Part Two are dubbed for Netflix UK users, with English-speaking voice actors dubbing over the original French dialogue with American-accented English.

If you’d prefer to hear the original French and watch the show with English subtitles instead of dubbing, it’s easy to change in Settings, under Audio.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who are the English-speaking voices in Lupin?

The English-speaking voice actors in Lupin dub over the original French dialogue, and all the key replacement voices have American accents.

Austin Warren (Hot Tub Time Machine) provides the English voice for Assane Diop, who is played on-screen by Omar Sy in the series cast.

Other voice actors include Lindsay Seim (Insidious: Chapter 2) who voices Claire, Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of their son.

Netflix

Meanwhile Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) provides the English voice for Juliette Pellegrini, whose father is the corrupt Hubert and patriarch of the wealthy family.

Lupin is loosely inspired by the Arsène Lupin books, including Arsène Lupin, Gentleman-Thief. You can purchase this book on Amazon now.

Advertisement

Lupin Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 11th June 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide