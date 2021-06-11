Lupin Part 3 release date on Netflix: Trailer, cast and latest news

Lupin Part 2 has launched on Netflix, with the five new episodes – shot back-to-back with January’s Part 1 – appearing to offer a degree of resolution to the series. But fans need not fear – we haven’t seen the last of Omar Sy’s Assane Diop quite yet.

Last we saw Assane, he had finally got his revenge on slippery villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), holding the corrupt business tycoon at knifepoint and forcing him to confess to framing Assane’s father for the theft of a priceless necklace many years before.

Our cunning hero recorded Pellegrini’s confession on his smart watch and and with the recording in the hands of the police, Hubert found himself back in custody, this time (we assume) for good.

Despite this, Part 3 of Lupin has already been confirmed, so where will the series take Assane next? And when will the crime caper return to Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lupin Part 3 release date

Though we don’t have a confirmed release date quite yet for Part 3, Lupin co-creator George Kay previously told RadioTimes.com that he expected new episodes to launch on Netflix in 2022.

Speaking in January 2021 before Part 3 was officially green-lit, Kay said: “We’re story-lining that, and I’m sure that will come. We’re actively story-lining with real confidence that that’s gonna happen, because reaction to the first five episodes would suggest that we’ve got every chance that [Part 3] would be coming next year… unless something goes completely wrong!”

So all being well, expect more Lupin next year!

Lupin Part 3 trailer

Filming is yet to c0mmence on Part 3, so it’ll be a little while yet before we get our first teaser. Stay tuned – we’ll update this page as soon as a first look at new footage emerges.

In the meantime, you can watch this behind-the-scenes featurette which offers some fascinating insights for fans on what went into producing the first batch of 10 episodes.

Lupin cast

The one cast member who without doubt will be returning to Lupin is Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as gentleman thief Assane Diop.

We’d also hope and expect to see other of the regular Lupin cast members return, including:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child

Etan Simon as Raoul, the son of Assane and Claire.

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane’s close friend from his school days

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, a detective who uses his knowledge of the Arsene Lupin books to hunt Assane

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, a police captain

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, a lieutenant detective

Given that Part 2 appeared to wrap up the plot involving Assane seeking vengeance for his father, it’s unclear if Hervé Pierre will be back as Hubert Pellegrini, and the same goes for Nicole Garcia as Hubert’s wife Anne Pellegrini – though surely there’s still unfinished business between Assane and Hubert and Anne’s daughter’s Juliette (Clotilde Hesme)?

It’s also possible we’ve seen the last of Fargass Assandé as Babakar, Assane’s late father, and Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont, with the Paris police commissioner being arrested for corruption at the close of Part 2.

If Part 3 continues to explore Assane’s past through flashbacks though, there’s a good chance we’ll see more of Mamadou Haidara as young Assane, Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire, Adrian Valli De Villebonne as young Benjamin and possibly Léa Bonneau as young Juliette.

The big question, though, is whether we’ll be reunited with Assane’s adorable dog J’Accuse – he took back custody of the loveable pupper from Benjamin Part 2, but J’Accuse was nowhere to be seen when our hero made his escape in the final episode. Fingers crossed he collected him along the way…

Lupin Part 3 spoilers

Part 2, as mentioned, closed with Hubert Pellegrini in cuffs, the late Babakar’s name cleared and Assane’s name also cleared of murder (with Pellegrini having framed him for the killing of his henchman Leonard, played by Adama Niane, earlier in the season).

But that doesn’t mean the story is over – the final scene of Part 2 saw Assane bid an emotional farewell to Claire and his son Raoul, with the police hot on his tail. (Yes, he’s been cleared of the murder charge, but Assane is still a wanted criminal, what with all those crafty heists he’s been pulling.)

Part 3, then, would likely pick up with Assane on the run – and possibly coming up against a new nemesis. Though perhaps it’s unwise to rule Pellegrini out just yet – sure, the police have the recording of his confession and his inside man in the department, Dumont, has also been exposed, but it’s possible he has more connections we don’t know about that could help him out of this fix. It wouldn’t be the first time he was in police custody and escaped justice, after all…

In January, George Kay hinted that we can expect “more conflicts and complications” in Part 3, with Omar Sy being “really involved” in helping to guide Assane’s path. “He’s really active and really sharp when it comes to the scripts and Assane’s journey through those stories,” the writer said.

And, of course, we can expect any future escapades to take further inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books which serve as the source material for the series.

Lupin Part 2 is streaming now on Netflix.