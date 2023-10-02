"When you try and steal things, everyone knows what you look like."

But that's the least of his worries this season...

"The ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down," added Kay.

Alongside Omar Sy as Assane, plenty of familiar faces are back for round three, plus a number of new faces too.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Lupin.

Lupin returning cast

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Mamadou as young Assane

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Shirine Boutella as Belkacem

Fargass Assandé as Babakar

Lupin new cast for season 3

Naky Sy Savane as Mariama

Martha Canga Antonio as Fleur Belanger

Salif Cisse as Jean-Luc Keller (1998)

Steve Tientcheu as Jean-Luc Keller (2021)

Sandya Toure Meite as Manon (1998)

Sandra Parfait as Manon (2021)

Noé Wodecki as young Bruno

Pierre Lotin as adult Bruno

Julien Pestel as Arnold De Garmeaux

Vincent Overath as Cisco

For more on all of the major players, see below.

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in Lupin. Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Who is Assane Diop? The series hero, a Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books and their fictional thefts.

Where have I seen Omar Sy before? The actor is best known internationally for roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World (as Barry, a raptor trainer). He also played Driss in the film Untouchable, and Hot Rod in Transformer: The Last Knight.

Young Assane is played by Mamadou.

Ludivine Sagnier plays Claire

Who is Claire? Assane's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Where have I seen Ludivine Sagnier before? She played Esther Aubry in the Jude Law series The Young Pope, and reprised the role in The New Pope. Other projects have included 8 Women ("8 Femmes"), Swimming Pool and Peter Pan (as Tink).

Young Claire is played by Ludmilla Makowski (Les Siffleurs).

Etan Simon plays Raoul

Who is Raoul? Assane and Claire's son. He was abducted by the Pelligrini family at the end of part one.

Where have I seen Etan Simon before? This is his most notable role to date.

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Antoine Gouy and Omar Sy as Assane Diop in Lupin Emmanuel Guimier/Lupin

Who is Benjamin Ferel? Assane's close friend from his school days.

Where have I seen Antoine Gouy before? He played Louis XVI in The Days That Made History, and has starred in A Very Secret Service, Inside, and Call My Agent!, among other projects.

Soufiane Guerrab as Guedira

Soufiane Guerrab as Guedira in Lupin Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Who is Youssef Guedira? A detective who uses his knowledge of the Arsene Lupin books to hunt Assane. He's torn between doing his job and admiring Assane's handiwork.

Where have I seen Soufiane Guerrab before? He's starred in the likes of Moloch, School Life, Spiral, Call My Agent! (as Sami) and César Wagner.

Shirine Boutella plays Belkacem

Shirine Boutella as Belkacem in Lupin Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Who is Belkacem? A detective who is desperate to bring down Assane.

Where have I seen Shirine Boutella before? Her credits include Miskina, la pauvre and Papicha.

Fargass Assandé as Babakar

Who is Babakar? Assane's late father and an employee of the Pelligrini family. He was falsely accused of theft when Assane was a child.

Where have I seen Fargass Assandé before? He played Jean Ahitey in the TV series Cacao, and also starred in Eye of the Storm and Mongeville.

Additional cast

Naky Sy Savane (Cacao) as Mariama - Assane's mother

Martha Canga Antonio (Baptiste) as Fleur Belanger - a journalist following Assane's story

Salif Cisse (Mental) as Jean-Luc Keller (1998) - he ran a boxing club, which Assane joined

Steve Tientcheu (Les Misérables) as Jean-Luc Keller (2021)

Sandya Toure Meite as Manon (1998) - Keller's girlfriend

Sandra Parfait (Caro Nostra) as Manon (2021)

Noé Wodecki (The Red Band Society) as young Bruno - Assane's friend, who he rooms with for a while

Pierre Lottin (Cheyenne & Lola) as adult Bruno

Julien Pestel (Derby Girl) as Arnold De Garmeaux - Fleur's colleague

Vincent Overath (Other People's Children) as Cisco - a gang leader

