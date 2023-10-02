Lupin cast: Meet the characters in the Netflix series
Say hello to the new and returning faces.
Lupin has returned to Netflix for part 3 and once again, Assane Diop is in one heck of a pickle, going from "a life of anonymity... [to] France's most wanted man".
"His cover is broken because of what happened towards the end of part 2 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, and now everybody is asking the same question, 'Where is he?', which is a problem when you're a thief," explained co-creator and writer George Kay.
"When you try and steal things, everyone knows what you look like."
But that's the least of his worries this season...
"The ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down," added Kay.
Alongside Omar Sy as Assane, plenty of familiar faces are back for round three, plus a number of new faces too.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Lupin.
Lupin returning cast
- Omar Sy as Assane Diop
- Mamadou as young Assane
- Ludivine Sagnier as Claire
- Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire
- Etan Simon as Raoul
- Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel
- Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira
- Shirine Boutella as Belkacem
- Fargass Assandé as Babakar
Lupin new cast for season 3
- Naky Sy Savane as Mariama
- Martha Canga Antonio as Fleur Belanger
- Salif Cisse as Jean-Luc Keller (1998)
- Steve Tientcheu as Jean-Luc Keller (2021)
- Sandya Toure Meite as Manon (1998)
- Sandra Parfait as Manon (2021)
- Noé Wodecki as young Bruno
- Pierre Lotin as adult Bruno
- Julien Pestel as Arnold De Garmeaux
- Vincent Overath as Cisco
For more on all of the major players, see below.
Omar Sy plays Assane Diop
Who is Assane Diop? The series hero, a Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books and their fictional thefts.
Where have I seen Omar Sy before? The actor is best known internationally for roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World (as Barry, a raptor trainer). He also played Driss in the film Untouchable, and Hot Rod in Transformer: The Last Knight.
Young Assane is played by Mamadou.
Ludivine Sagnier plays Claire
Who is Claire? Assane's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.
Where have I seen Ludivine Sagnier before? She played Esther Aubry in the Jude Law series The Young Pope, and reprised the role in The New Pope. Other projects have included 8 Women ("8 Femmes"), Swimming Pool and Peter Pan (as Tink).
Young Claire is played by Ludmilla Makowski (Les Siffleurs).
Etan Simon plays Raoul
Who is Raoul? Assane and Claire's son. He was abducted by the Pelligrini family at the end of part one.
Where have I seen Etan Simon before? This is his most notable role to date.
Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel
Who is Benjamin Ferel? Assane's close friend from his school days.
Where have I seen Antoine Gouy before? He played Louis XVI in The Days That Made History, and has starred in A Very Secret Service, Inside, and Call My Agent!, among other projects.
Soufiane Guerrab as Guedira
Who is Youssef Guedira? A detective who uses his knowledge of the Arsene Lupin books to hunt Assane. He's torn between doing his job and admiring Assane's handiwork.
Where have I seen Soufiane Guerrab before? He's starred in the likes of Moloch, School Life, Spiral, Call My Agent! (as Sami) and César Wagner.
Shirine Boutella plays Belkacem
Who is Belkacem? A detective who is desperate to bring down Assane.
Where have I seen Shirine Boutella before? Her credits include Miskina, la pauvre and Papicha.
Fargass Assandé as Babakar
Who is Babakar? Assane's late father and an employee of the Pelligrini family. He was falsely accused of theft when Assane was a child.
Where have I seen Fargass Assandé before? He played Jean Ahitey in the TV series Cacao, and also starred in Eye of the Storm and Mongeville.
Additional cast
- Naky Sy Savane (Cacao) as Mariama - Assane's mother
- Martha Canga Antonio (Baptiste) as Fleur Belanger - a journalist following Assane's story
- Salif Cisse (Mental) as Jean-Luc Keller (1998) - he ran a boxing club, which Assane joined
- Steve Tientcheu (Les Misérables) as Jean-Luc Keller (2021)
- Sandya Toure Meite as Manon (1998) - Keller's girlfriend
- Sandra Parfait (Caro Nostra) as Manon (2021)
- Noé Wodecki (The Red Band Society) as young Bruno - Assane's friend, who he rooms with for a while
- Pierre Lottin (Cheyenne & Lola) as adult Bruno
- Julien Pestel (Derby Girl) as Arnold De Garmeaux - Fleur's colleague
- Vincent Overath (Other People's Children) as Cisco - a gang leader
Lupin parts 1-2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Part 3 arrives on 5th October.
