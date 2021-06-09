Where is Lupin filmed? Location guide for Netflix drama series

Omar Sy is reprising his role as modern-day gentleman thief Assane Diop in Lupin Part 2, the second instalment of the Netflix thriller.

The French-language series first introduced Assane as a Parisian janitor working in the Louvre, but all wasn’t as it seemed as he duped local criminals into helping him pull off a major theft.

In episode one he stole a diamond necklace that had once belonged to Marie-Antoinette – the same necklace that his father was falsely accused of stealing when Assane was a boy.

Filming for those pivotal scenes at the beginning of Lupin Part One really did take place in the Louvre, including in the lobby area beneath the famous glass Pyramid.

But where else does Lupin film, and how much was shot in Paris itself?

Where is Lupin filmed?

Much of Lupin is filmed in France’s capital, Paris, including the Louvre scenes, featuring the galleries and most famous artwork: the Mona Lisa.

Another major location in the series is the home of the corrupt Pellegrini family, a large mansion where Assane’s father Babakar (played by Fargass Assandé in the Lupin cast) was once employed.

The luxurious home was filmed in Paris and is, in real-life, a museum: the Musée Nissim de Camondo situated in the 8th arrondissement, and which is open to the public.

Benjamin, Assane’s accomplice and old school friend, owns an antiques shop through which Assane sells his stolen goods.

The real-life shop is situated in Paris on rue des Rosiers, and forms part of the well-known flea market area Les Puces of Saint-Ouen.

Other key filming locations in Paris include Jardin du Luxembourg (where a disguised Assane meets Juliette Pellegrini), and the famous bridge Post des Arts (where Lupin gives his son Raoul one of the Arsène Lupin books).

Where are the beach scenes in Lupin filmed?

The climactic ending to Lupin Part One (and where we’ll likely revisit at the start of Part Two) was filmed in Étretat, where Assane takes Claire and Raoul to an Arsène Lupin festival by the seaside.

The festival is in honour of the author, Maurice Leblanc, who lived in the area and who used the location in his books.

This is also the location where Assane’s son, Raoul, is kidnapped at the show’s cliffhanger ending. Check out our Lupin Part One recap for further details, or look ahead with our Lupin Part Two review as your guide.

