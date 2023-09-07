This time, he has his eye set on a well-guarded black pearl, and he even goes as far as to give its owner a heads-up before he makes his play.

Perhaps that's a key part of the plan. You never know when it comes to the Arsène Lupin fan.

Despite proving he wasn't a murderer in part 2's ending, Assane was still very much wanted by the French authorities, but it looks like he wasn't on the run for long before he got lured back to Paris – and trouble.

As well as hinting at the thief's next "big stunt", the trailer also gives us a glimpse of who else is in on the action, and that of course includes Assane's long-suffering partner in crime Benjamin (Antoine Gouy).

Assane's on-again off-again girlfriend Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and their son Raoul (Etan Simon) are back, too, and it looks like the family dynamics are as complicated as ever.

More so, even, since the trailer also seemingly introduces Assane's mother.

Up until this point, we had been led to believe both Assane's parents were dead, with his mother not featuring in the series's previous flashbacks. But it looks like that's all about to change.

With a new heist and a long-lost parent on his plate, it certainly looks like Assane is going to be as busy as ever this time around. Luckily, he hasn't lost his knack for disguises, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Bring on the action.

Lupin part 3 arrives on Netflix on Thursday 5th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

