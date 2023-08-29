The other stars from the show to feature in the posters are Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Mimi Keene and Kedar Williams-Sterling.

It was revealed at the start of last month that the upcoming fourth season would be the hit show's final run, with the show's social media channels posting a short teaser with the caption: "It's time to finish."

The teaser gave fans a first look at series favourites including Otis (Butterfield), Eric (Gatwa) and Maeve (Mackey) finding themselves in new environments following events of the previous season.

When the news that the show was ending was announced, the show's creator, lead writer and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote a letter that described the ending as "bittersweet".

Explaining that it was "not an easy decision to make", she said it "became clear that now was the right time to graduate".

She concluded: "We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you."

A synopsis for the final season teases that the new environment of Cavendish Sixth Form College is a culture shock for the former Moordale students – with "daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

The synopsis continues: "Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an art A-level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."

Meanwhile, Maeve is now living her dream in the US, where she is studying under the tutelage of cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) at the prestigious Wallace University – although Otis is still pining after her from across the Atlantic.

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

