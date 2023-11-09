Well, the trio have come together to executive produce Masters of the Air, which is based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name – and we now have a fresh teaser trailer to get excited about.

The clip offers us a glimpse of some of the action and drama to come, as we follow the men of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the 'Bloody Hundredth'.

We see Austin Butler's Major Gale Cleven comment on the "beautiful" nature of the constant gunfire in the night sky, as Callum Turner's Major John Egan looks on worriedly.

But, as the trailer continues, we see that the group have been left to take on increasingly dangerous missions during the day, which Butler's Cleven refers to as "suicide".

"We lead our boys through it," he tells Egan.

As some of their fighter jets get blown apart by missiles and the very dark realities of the World War come to light, we see how the group continues in their mission to destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, while also battling the psychological and personal tolls of the war.

The nine-part series is set to be a stellar watch, and will premiere on 26th January 2024.

As per the synopsis, the show will follow these men "as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air".

It continues: "Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

"Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

As well as getting a closer look at Butler and Turner's characters in the new teaser trailer, the series also offers up a glimpse of Barry Keoghan as Lt Curtis Biddick, as well as Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) and Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza).

Branden Cook (Tell Me Lies), Josiah Cross (King Richard), Tommy Jessop (Line of Duty) and Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone) will also appear.

Behind the camera, the Masters of the Air team includes Band of Brothers writer John Orloff, who has penned the script, as well as directors Tim Van Patten (Perry Mason), Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel) and Dee Rees (Mudbound).

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th January 2024. New episodes will air weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

