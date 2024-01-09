Returning to the years of World War II, it tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces, who were known for suffering heavy losses during combat missions.

Gatwa co-stars alongside the likes of Austin Butler (Elvis) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), drawing attention to the ambitious series in a recent Instagram post, which began with "new year new me".

The former Sex Education star continued: "This project has the most insane and talented cast. Sharing this experience with my boys [Josiah Cross] and [Branden Cook] was proper special.

"We grew, we learned, we flew."

Josiah Cross in Masters of the Air.

Josiah Cross is an up-and-coming name, whose past credits include a small role in King Richard and recent indie drama A Thousand and One, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival.

He is attached to play 2nd Lieutenant Richard D Mason in Masters of the Air.

Branden Cook in Masters of the Air.

Meanwhile, actor Branden Cook has been cast as 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson in Masters of the Air, following earlier roles in Tell Me Lies, Chicago PD and BBC drama Industry.

