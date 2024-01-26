Like Band of Brothers, Masters of the Air features a stacked cast, including Elvis star Austin Butler, BAFTA-winning Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and The Capture star Callum Turner.

The first two episodes have been released, hooking fans with some dramatic aerial fights.

So, where can you watch the show online? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where to watch Masters of the Air online

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann in Masters of the Air. Apple TV+

Masters of the Air is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, which may come as a surprise to fans of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, which were first shown on HBO.

Speaking about why Masters of the Air isn’t an HBO series, producer Gary Goetzman previously told IGN: "They insisted on us developing it. We had never made any television for anyone other than HBO.

"Regimes change, budgets get different, attitudes towards what these networks want to do or not do change. But they're all very friendly. They were pushing us to develop this."

He continued: "When we finally came around to it and newer people were there and we started talking about budget, it was obvious they couldn't handle it, at least at that point in time.

"And [fellow executive producer] Steven Spielberg said, 'Let's go to Apple TV+.' And so we did, and met with their two head guys there. And they said, 'Hey, just don't go over this number and we're with you. We'll do it.' And they did, and they've been great."

When is Masters of the Air released?

The first two episodes were released at once on Friday 26th January.

The nine-part miniseries will then drop a new episode every Friday until the final instalment arrives on 15th March.

Masters of the Air continues on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd February 2024. Subscribe to Apple TV+ here.

