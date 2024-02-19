Breathtaking cast: Who stars in the ITV drama?
The COVID drama stars a number of familiar faces.
ITV drama Breathtaking stars Joanne Froggatt as Abbey Henderson, a doctor working on the NHS frontline during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-part series begins as the outbreak starts filtering into the hospital where she's working – but before the team can ready themselves for the fight ahead, it's too late.
A number of familiar faces appear alongside Froggatt, plus some you might not recognise. Read on to find out where you've seen the cast of Breathtaking before.
Breathtaking main cast
- Joanne Froggatt as Dr Abbey Henderson
- Bhav Joshi as Ant
- Donna Banya as Emma
- Philip Arditti as Metin
- Mark Dexter as Mike
- Joseph Charles as Archie
- Jodie McNee plays Jules
- Christopher Hatherall plays Nick
- Georgia Goodman as Davina
- Naomi Denny as Chantelle
- Cat McKeever as Tracey
- Stephanie Street as Jo
- Mary Woodvine as Cressida Frost
- Angela Bain as Sally
- Tamer Doghem as Yussuf
Joanne Froggatt plays Dr Abbey Henderson
Who is Dr Abbey Henderson? An NHS consultant in acute medicine. "Abbey is very caring with a husband and two children at home," said Froggatt. "She cares about her patients. She cares about the fact the NHS is already overstretched and is then catapulted into this horror that was the pandemic."
Where have I seen Joanna Froggatt before? She's best known for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey and appearing in a raft of British crime and mystery thrillers including Liar, Angela Black and Sherwood.
Bhav Joshi plays Ant
Who is Ant? A medical registrar who works closely with Abbey.
Where have I seen Bhav Joshi before? You might have watched him in action-comedy Wedding Season. His credits also include Netflix's The Diplomat and ITV's Granite Harbour.
Donna Banya plays Emma
Who is Emma? A medical student who Abbey is responsible for.
Where have I seen Donna Banya before? She's had minor roles in War of the Worlds and Howards End.
Philip Arditti plays Metin
Who is Metin Ozkul? A senior doctor.
Where have I seen Philip Arditti before? His credits include ITV drama No Return starring Sheridan Smith and BBC political thriller The Honourable Woman.
Mark Dexter plays Mike
Who is Mike? A senior doctor who's responsible for keeping the staff updated on any key developments.
Where have I seen Mark Dexter before? He's appeared in The Bill, high finance drama Industry, and The Midwich Cuckoos starring Keeley Hawes.
Joseph Charles plays Archie
Who is Archie Williams? A patient whose health is deteriorating by the minute.
Where have I seen Joseph Charles before? He played a minor role in EastEnders.
Jodie McNee plays Jules
Who is Jules? An ITU nurse.
Where have I seen Jodie McNee before? You might have watched her in ITV crime drama Hollington Drive, historical fantasy Britannia and ITV true crime drama Little Boy Blue.
Christopher Hatherall plays Nick
Who is Nick? Abbey's husband.
Where have I seen Christopher Hatherall before? His credits include ITV true crime drama The Long Shadow and BBC's Showtrial.
Additional cast includes:
- Georgia Goodman (Wreck) plays Davina - a healthcare assistant
- Naomi Denny (Dreamland) plays Chantelle - a nurse
- Cat McKeever plays Tracey - a nurse
- Stephanie Street (The Couple Next Door) plays Jo - a doctor
- Mary Woodvine (Doc Martin) as Cressida Frost - chief executive officer
- Angela Bain (The Hunt for Raoul Moat) plays Sally - a patient receiving cancer treatment
- Tamer Doghem (Top Boy) plays Yussuf - a patient who contracts COVID
Breathtaking is available now on ITVX and starts Monday 19th February at 9pm on ITV1. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.
