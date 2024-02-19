A number of familiar faces appear alongside Froggatt, plus some you might not recognise. Read on to find out where you've seen the cast of Breathtaking before.

Breathtaking main cast

Joanne Froggatt as Dr Abbey Henderson

Bhav Joshi as Ant

Donna Banya as Emma

Philip Arditti as Metin

Mark Dexter as Mike

Joseph Charles as Archie

Jodie McNee plays Jules

Christopher Hatherall plays Nick

Georgia Goodman as Davina

Naomi Denny as Chantelle

Cat McKeever as Tracey

Stephanie Street as Jo

Mary Woodvine as Cressida Frost

Angela Bain as Sally

Tamer Doghem as Yussuf

Joanne Froggatt plays Dr Abbey Henderson

Joanne Froggatt as Abbey in Breathtaking. ITV

Who is Dr Abbey Henderson? An NHS consultant in acute medicine. "Abbey is very caring with a husband and two children at home," said Froggatt. "She cares about her patients. She cares about the fact the NHS is already overstretched and is then catapulted into this horror that was the pandemic."

Where have I seen Joanna Froggatt before? She's best known for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey and appearing in a raft of British crime and mystery thrillers including Liar, Angela Black and Sherwood.

Bhav Joshi plays Ant

ITV

Who is Ant? A medical registrar who works closely with Abbey.

Where have I seen Bhav Joshi before? You might have watched him in action-comedy Wedding Season. His credits also include Netflix's The Diplomat and ITV's Granite Harbour.

Donna Banya plays Emma

ITV

Who is Emma? A medical student who Abbey is responsible for.

Where have I seen Donna Banya before? She's had minor roles in War of the Worlds and Howards End.

Philip Arditti plays Metin

ITV

Who is Metin Ozkul? A senior doctor.

Where have I seen Philip Arditti before? His credits include ITV drama No Return starring Sheridan Smith and BBC political thriller The Honourable Woman.

Mark Dexter plays Mike

ITV

Who is Mike? A senior doctor who's responsible for keeping the staff updated on any key developments.

Where have I seen Mark Dexter before? He's appeared in The Bill, high finance drama Industry, and The Midwich Cuckoos starring Keeley Hawes.

Joseph Charles plays Archie

ITV

Who is Archie Williams? A patient whose health is deteriorating by the minute.

Where have I seen Joseph Charles before? He played a minor role in EastEnders.

Jodie McNee plays Jules

ITV

Who is Jules? An ITU nurse.

Where have I seen Jodie McNee before? You might have watched her in ITV crime drama Hollington Drive, historical fantasy Britannia and ITV true crime drama Little Boy Blue.

Christopher Hatherall plays Nick

ITV

Who is Nick? Abbey's husband.

Where have I seen Christopher Hatherall before? His credits include ITV true crime drama The Long Shadow and BBC's Showtrial.

Additional cast includes:

Georgia Goodman (Wreck) plays Davina - a healthcare assistant Naomi Denny (Dreamland) plays Chantelle - a nurse Cat McKeever plays Tracey - a nurse Stephanie Street (The Couple Next Door) plays Jo - a doctor Mary Woodvine (Doc Martin) as Cressida Frost - chief executive officer Angela Bain (The Hunt for Raoul Moat) plays Sally - a patient receiving cancer treatment Tamer Doghem (Top Boy) plays Yussuf - a patient who contracts COVID





