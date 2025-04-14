Harry Potter series officially confirms cast – Paul Whitehouse signs up
We now know who will be joining John Lithgow in the central adult cast for the series.
After months of speculation, the central adult cast for the upcoming Harry Potter series has been officially confirmed – with a couple of surprises thrown into the mix.
While some of the names confirmed have been speculated on or spoken about for a while – including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore – two are more unexpected.
Series regulars set to star in the series alongside Lithgow include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
Meanwhile, the two more surprising additions are Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, who are guest/recurring cast members.
Alongside the official announcement of the castings, Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, released a joint statement.
They said: "We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch. We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."
While Whitehouse is known for his comedy work in series such as The Fast Show and Harry & Paul, as well as in films such as The Death of Stalin, Thallon is a stage actor, whose only on-screen role to date was an uncredited appearance in The Favourite.
With the first season of the show set to adapt JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, there are still some notable adult role left to cast, including the Dursley family.
Meanwhile, there's that all important question of who the young actors will be to take on the iconic roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, as well as some of their schoolmates – with that news no doubt set to arrive soon.
Harry Potter is coming to HBO and Max.
