Wheel of Time star Rosamund Pike finally reacts with "rage" to Prime Video cancellation
Pike posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.
Rosamund Pike has reacted to the cancellation of The Wheel of Time in a post on social media three weeks after the announcement was made.
Pike re-shared a picture of her as Moiraine on her Instagram Stories, which had previously been posted by costume designer Sharon Gilham.
On top of it, Pike added the following message: "Maybe I felt the end was coming and wanted to channel in anguish and rage at the sky."
While her statement is somewhat cryptic, Pike appears to join a chorus of both creatives behind the show and fans who have expressed their disappointment at the cancellation news.
Previously, showrunner Rafe Judkins posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram, saying: "I’ve been asked the same question many times the last week — why was The Wheel of Time cancelled? And the truth is, I don’t know.
"I wish I could say something clear and tidy that explains to all those who love it why it’s coming to an end, but sadly, I can’t.
"What I can say is that the actors and crew on our show are the most talented and wonderful group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.
"And we’ve all been incredibly lucky to make something that not only was beloved by fans (and even critics! Ha!), but was also watched by huge numbers of people all over the world, appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks, a feat very few shows have been able to match in the last decade."
Meanwhile, a petition, titled Save The Wheel of Time, has now got almost 170,000 signatures, with the number continuing to go up.
Given that there are still plenty of Robert Jordan's novels still to be adapted, fans are using the petition to call for the story to be finished, arguing that it "deserves to be told in full".
The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.
