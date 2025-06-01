For some of Netflix's most anticipated shows, the global streamer has been known to release the first part of a premiere episode to drum up further enthusiasm for what's to come.

More recently, it's done it for the likes of Pulse and Missing You, with previous examples also including Bridgerton, Selling Sunset and Sweet Magnolias.

While the first six minutes of Wednesday have only got us pining for the new batch of episodes, it also gives us a flavour of what's to come in the new instalment of the dark comedy.

Watch it for yourself below:

But that's not all – as well as getting a sneak peek at the season 2 premiere episode, we've also been treated to quite the exciting cast announcement. It's now been confirmed that Lady Gaga has joined the Wednesday season 2 cast as Rosaline Rotwood.

According to the synopsis, "mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

We have also had confirmation that Haley Joel Osment has joined the cast as the Kansas City Scalper – a down-on-his-luck pet groomer named Chet and serial killer who has Wednesday tied up in his basement as season 2 begins.

“The idea with Chet was he was obsessed with hair,” Co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough explained. “He is a beauty school dropout who then became a serial killer.”

There's already been a raft of cast announcements for season 2 including Billie Piper as new character Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.

Thandiwe Newton and Addams Family movie actor Christopher Lloyd are also among the new additions, while Lady Gaga will be making a cameo appearance.

It's been over two years of waiting for more Wednesday, with the first season proving to be one of Netflix's greatest original hits. The new season will be split in two, with the first batch of episodes set to land on Wednesday 6th August 2025 and the second on Wednesday 3rd September.

