Meanwhile, the O Group celebrated 10 years with a dinner at the Goldstein Residence and a brand new office, and the show welcomed a new face in form of Cassandra Dawn, a real estate agent who claimed to "know" Bre Tiesi - something that Bre didn't like.

But if you're anything like us and have binged all of the new episodes, you probably have a few questions - some being, is Bre leaving Selling Sunset? Where was Heather during season 7? And is the show returning for another season?

With so many unanswered questions, we put together a guide on everything we know so far about the Netflix show and when, if confirmed, another season of Selling Sunset could return.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell and Bre. Netflix

Selling Sunset hasn't officially been confirmed for an eighth season, but season 7 ended with a lot of unfinished plot lines, so it's likely Netflix will want to pick up where they left off.

Additionally, the show's spin-off Selling the OC was renewed for two additional seasons in January 2023, and in June 2022, Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons, so hopefully we'll be getting another announcement like this very soon.

We'll update you as soon as we know more!

Read more:

Selling Sunset season 8 cast: Who will be returning?

Selling Sunset stars Mary, Nicole, Chrishell and Chelsea. Netflix

As the season hasn't been confirmed just yet, we don't know who'll be returning for sure, but we can make some educated guesses.

It's likely we'll be seeing twin bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as well as many of the girls including Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan.

Heather Rae El Moussa only featured briefly in season 7, after giving birth to her first child, Tristan, in February 2023. Depending on when filming begins, it's likely we could see the 36-year-old back in the office.

Bre Tiesi's future on the show is unknown, after she stormed out of the anniversary part during the season 7 finale, while stating that she was "done" with everything. Could this mean that she's left the show?

And could we be seeing more of Cassandra Dawn, who was introduced towards the end of season 7?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What could happen in Selling Sunset season 8?

Bre Tiesi. Netflix

There's no denying season 7 was a very juicy watch, so there's definitely lots to pick up from.

There's Bre's future on the show, the possibility of Cassandra joining the O Group after potentially co-listing on a property with Jason, and the ongoing drama in the office between Chrishell and Nicole, and now Nicole and Emma.

More like this

Season 7 also dealt with some very tough topics.

Sadly, Mary revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage in season 7, while Chrishell underwent surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset season 8?

Not yet, but we'll let you know when it drops!

Selling Sunset seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.