According to Netflix, this season sees the realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies - and the office has moved to an even more luxurious space on Sunset Boulevard.

It even features its very own bar. Crafted from the finest marble, obviously.

With Hollywood A-list clientele including Meryl Streep and Dakota Johnson, we're always keeping our eyes peeled for a celebrity cameo on the show.

So, we take a look at all the celebrities who have appeared on Selling Sunset so far...

Every celebrity who’s appeared on Selling Sunset

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs at a conference in LA. Getty Images/ Paras Griffin

Actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs became the first celebrity on Selling Sunset in season 1, episode 3. Diggs, who has a son from his former marriage to Frozen star Idina Menzel, was shown around a $3.6 million Hollywood Hills home by realtor Mary Fitzgerald.

Diggs also dated fellow Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith following his divorce from Menzel, and the pair remain good friends.

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset. Netflix

Christine Quinn let slip Karamo Brown of Queer Eye fame would be coming on the show when he and his then-husband Ian Jordan were looking for a new home.

Karamo is the Culture Expert on Netflix's Queer Eye alongside Jonathan Van Ness (hair), Antoni Porowski (food), Tan France (fashion) and Bobby Berk (interior design). The hit series has run for seven seasons.

Karamo started his television career in 2004 on the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia, and in September last year, he started hosting his eponymous talk show for NBCUniversal.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen attending an event. Getty Images/Santiago Felipe

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen makes a cameo in season 2 when Chrishell tries to sell her a $4.5 million house... The only issue being, was it going to fit all 15 of Larsa's cars in its underground parking? Relatable.

French Montana

French Montana appears via facetime on Selling Sunset. Netflix

Moroccan-US rapper French Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, appeared via FaceTime - celebrities are very busy after all - when Mary arrived at his six-bedroom house near Calabasas to put on the market.

French Montana signed a joint-venture record deal with Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group in 2012.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends an opening. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes his appearance during Christine Quinn's suitably lavish and exotic baby shower.

Ferguson is arguably best known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett in sitcom Modern Family, for which he earned five consecutive nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He's married to actor and producer Justin Mikita and they are parents to two boys.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Marvel star Simu Liu appeared in season 4, making his debut in the Oppenheim office in LA, where he discusses what his dream home and budget looks like.

The Canadian star is known for portraying Shang-Chi in the 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also appeared in Greta Gerwig's Barbie as one of the many Kens.

Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant. Douglas P DeFelice/Getty Images

Thomas Bryant also makes his cameo in season 4, as another famous client of Chrishelle's. Chrishelle is tasked with selling his sprawling five-bedroom home and goes on the hunt for a new luxe property.

The 26-year-old NBA superstar plays for the Miami Heat.

