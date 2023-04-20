Queer Eye season 7 release date

The Netflix show will see its five experts head to the state of New Orleans for another round of glow-ups, transforming the lives of the Big Easy's residents.

While it's been a year and a half since we last checked in with the Fab 5, they're returning to our screens with Queer Eye's seventh season.

From Next in Fashion's Tan France and Is It Cake's Karamo Brown, to bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, the gang are heading to their eighth location after taking their makeovers to Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania and even Japan and Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about Queer Eye season 7.

Is Queer Eye returning for season 7?

Yes! The Netflix show confirmed back in May 2022 that it would be back for a seventh season.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the show's account said: "QUEER EYE IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 7.

"Beignets for everyone!! If you know someone in NOLA who is deserving of a Queer Eye make-better let us know."

Filming on the series began in June last year, with season 7 confirmed to take place in New Orleans.

"The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads," the show wrote on Twitter. "We're so excited to join the party in this amazing city. Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon."

Fans won't have to wait long until the Fab 5 are back on our screens, with season 7 making its grand entrance on Friday 12th May on Netflix.

All seven episodes of the makeover show will be available to stream on 12th May from 8am for UK viewers.

Queer Eye season 7 cast

It's been five years since the Queer Eye reboot first started but we're still hanging onto our Fab 5, with Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France returning to the show to change the lives of some New Orleans residents.

Antoni is the show's food and wine tsar, while Bobby is on design and Jonathan is the show's grooming expert. Meanwhile, Karamo is in charge of culture and lifestyle and Tan is the fashionista of the group.

What will happen in Queer Eye season 7?

After spending season 6 in Texas, the Fab 5 are setting their sights on New Orleans for the upcoming seven episodes.

Over the course of seven episodes, the experts will be bringing "some sparkle and sass" to the US state as they help residents achieve a fresh start from the inside out.

"The Fab 5 will have their work cut out for them this time around, so before the ugly crying begins, grab some beads and let the good times roll," Netflix teases.

Queer Eye season 7 trailer

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for Queer Eye's seventh season but watch this space – we'll update this page when a clip drops.

In the meantime, the streamer has shared a new poster for the season, featuring the Fab 5 in colourful Mardi Gras attire.

Queer Eye season 7 lands on Netflix on Friday 12th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

