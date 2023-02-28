Taking to the runway but as a host this time is Gigi Hadid, the international supermodel and TV personality who'll be joining Tan France as the face of this high-stakes Netflix competition.

Strike a pose! Next in Fashion will return for its long-awaited second season and, much like the world of fashion itself, there have been a few changes over the last three years.

Welcoming a new group of up-and-coming designers onto the show, Gigi and Tan will be setting a series of challenges for the line-up to take on in the hopes of winning $200,000 (£165,000) and a deal with Rent the Runway.

With the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Donatella Versace appearing as guest judges, here's everything you need to know about season 2 of Next in Fashion.

The new season of Next in Fashion will be strutting down the Netflix catwalk on Friday 3rd March.

Next in Fashion's season 2 episodes will be available to stream from 8am GMT, so early birds desperate to see Gigi Hadid's presenting debut can start watching the show first thing on Friday.

Next in Fashion season 2 hosts

Tan France and Gigi Hadid on Next in Fashion season 2. Netflix

Netflix's reality competition Next in Fashion is back with Queer Eye's Tan France, however he'll be joined by a fresh face – supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The 27-year-old is replacing Alexa Chung, who presented the show's first season with France in 2020.

Tan France is a fashion designer and TV personality best known as the fashion expert on Queer Eye and for his appearances on The Circle, Selling Sunset, Big Mouth, Lip Sync Battle and Nailed It.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is a household name on the modelling scene, having appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Vanity Fair and other publications. She has also appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, MasterChef, Ocean's 8, Never Have I Ever, Lip Sync Battle, and has hosted the American Music Awards.

Next in Fashion season 2 contestants

Netflix is yet to announce the contestant line-up for Next in Fashion's second season, but we know there'll be another group of up-and-coming designers competing for the show's title.

The amateur designer who wins the show will get to launch their collection on Rent the Runway and take home the $200,000 prize.

Season 1 was won by South Korean designer Minju Kim, who picked up a prize of $250,000 and debuted a collection on Net-a-Porter.

Next in Fashion season 2 guest stars

Next in Fashion's Gigi Hadid with Emma Chamberlain. Netflix

As teased by Next in Fashion's new host Gigi Hadid, season 2 will see the contestants debut their weekly designs in front of a number of "fashion royalty", including French designer Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, model Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, internet personality Emma Chamberlain and – drum roll – Donatella Versace herself.

Each celebrity star will be guest judging their episode's designs and will have a say in who wins the challenge and which designer is eliminated.

Next in Fashion season 2 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Next in Fashion's long-awaited second season at the start of February – however, it doesn't get off to a good start for new host Gigi Hadid, who reveals that she's ripped her trousers in the first few seconds. Luckily, she's in the perfect place to get them fixed.

Watch it below:

Next in Fashion lands on Netflix on Friday 3rd March.

