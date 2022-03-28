Is It Cake? quiz

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day, the series gives bakers the chance to win over $50,000 if they can fool the judging panel, which includes a range of celebs from Rebecca Black and King Princess to Karamo Brown and Heidi Gardner.

Earlier this month, Netflix gave us Is It Cake? – a brand new reality cooking show in which contestants try to create edible replicas of common objects in an effort to trick the celebrity judges.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While you may think the challenge of deducing which items are real from which are made of cake would be a relatively easy one, you'd be surprised by just how convincing these bakes look, with the contestants fooling the panel with their edible suitcases, bathtub ducks and pairs of shoes – and we want to know if you have what it takes to separate the scones from the cons with our RadioTimes.com poll.

Each of the eight questions provides two different pictures of the same item and asks you to determine which one is secretly cake and which one is the actual item.

From cash tills and bowls of crisps to sewing machines, there are no limits to what these contestants can recreate – so have a go yourself and try out our quiz.

Advertisement

Is It Cake? is available to stream on Netflix. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.