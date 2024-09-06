Among the regular faces returning to the series, including the Oppenheim twins, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani, there is a new agent in town who is shaking things up as she plans on "making an impact on the O Group by any means necessary".

Following the announcement of the series return, Netflix revealed that Alanna Gold would be joining season 8 as well as being a newcomer to the agency - but who is she?

Read on for everything you need to know about new Selling Sunset agent Alanna Gold.

Who is Alanna Gold?

Age: 32

Instagram: @thealannagold

Alanna Gold is a 32-year-old real estate agent from Toronto, who made the move to Los Angeles after moving into the luxury real estate industry, and features in the new season of Selling Sunset.

However, working in real estate wasn't always Alanna's plan.

"I was originally studying to be a vet," Alanna told People in a new interview. "So I was going to university and I got discovered for modelling in the middle of it. I took the opportunity because I'm actually allergic to animals, so that was not a good path for me."

It was after she visited LA while modelling where she realised she "wanted to do something bigger" and during the COVID-19 pandemic she decided to make the move into real estate and worked towards getting her license.

What has Alanna Gold said about Selling Sunset?

Speaking of some potential drama in the upcoming season, Alanna told People: "I just kind of made a promise to myself to stay true to who I am and really stick up for the things that I believe in, but also not get involved with things that don't involve me."

