But that wasn't all Netflix provided either, with a brand new full-length trailer also being released, offering a look at not only Ortega's return, but also those of key supporting characters such as Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Meanwhile, it also gives us glimpses of some new characters, with the likes of Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley appearing in their new roles.

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama in Wednesday. Owen Behan/Netflix

The trailer teases some spooky goings-on, too, with a creepy doll made from human hair and a stand-off between Wednesday and an ogre-like monster - everything you'd expect from the newest Addams Family show.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Netflix first revealed the trailer's release date one day before it dropped, along with a poster revealing taglines "The wait has been torture" and "The suffering ends. The chaos begins."

Read more:

Ortega previously teased that there's a frame in season 2 which reminds her of Full Metal Jacket, calling it "insane" and "so bizarre" while hyping up the season's visuals.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The actor also teased "a whole episode based off of slashers", and said the team make "a lot of horror references" in the new episodes.

"Everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust," she teased, "and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.