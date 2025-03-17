Wednesday star Jenna Ortega confirms slasher episode – and addresses season 3 hopes
"It's insane. So bizarre."
It's been almost two-and-a-half years since the first season of Wednesday debuted, and as we finally get closer to the release of season 2, star Jenna Ortega has revealed some of what we can expect – including a slasher-inspired episode.
Ortega has a history with the slasher genre, having starred in two Scream films, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Ti West's X, and it seems she's now bringing her experience to bare in the new season of Wednesday.
Speaking with Collider, Ortega confirmed that the show's second season is still being edited, before going on to tease some of what fans can expect.
She said: "Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we've ever had. It's crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head – that's all I can say – and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It's insane. So bizarre."
She continued: "I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there's a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references.
"So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."
Ortega also addressed whether fans can expect a third season of Wednesday on Netflix, saying that while the team behind the show "haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that", the writers are already "kind of messing around and throwing out ideas", as "with a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game".
The new season wrapped filming at the end of 2024, with showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar telling TUDUM at the time: "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."
A teaser for season 2 was revealed earlier this year, revealing the return of Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, now locked up in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.
Wednesday season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, while season 2 will be released later this year. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
