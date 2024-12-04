To mark the exciting occasion, Netflix shared a new image of Ortega as Wednesday Addams, which shows her looking decidedly straight-faced as she stands in front of what appears to be a cemetery entrance.

While it's only a taster of what's to come, the image will undoubtedly excite fans for some of the drama set to unfold in the second season.

We may not be entirely sure why Wednesday is spending time in graveyards, but showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar have teased what's to come in the new instalment.

They told TUDUM: "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."

Fans have been waiting for some time since the show was renewed back in 2023, but it will undoubtedly be worth the wait as we continue to follow Wednesday's adventures at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is returning to the role of Morticia Addams, previously teased: "This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine."

Gough and Millar also said: "We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic line-up of incredible new characters."

Horror fans will also be pleased to learn that this new season will lean into those tropes a bit more, with Ortega previously revealing at the Emmys: "I've received some scripts now for the second season, and we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror."

As well as plenty of returning series regulars led by Ortega, there's also set to be some starry new additions to the cast.

Joanna Lumley is set to star as Grandmama, while Billie Piper will also be joining the cast along with Thandiwe Newton, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor and more.

But that's not all – it's also been announced that Joker: Folie à Deux star Lady Gaga will be set to make a cameo appearance, but the details of the role remain a mystery for now.

Wednesday season 1 will be coming to Netflix in 2025, season 1 is now streaming.

