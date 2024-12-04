He said: "Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah."

While Fiennes's support for the Peaky Blinders actor is admirable, Fiennes previously did state that he would be up for reprising the Harry Potter villain role should the opportunity arise again.

In 2022, Fiennes said that if Warner Bros (or JK Rowling) were to approach him for any future Harry Potter projects, there would be "no question about it".

Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series. Warner Bros

Fiennes of course played Lord Voldemort, the major Harry Potter antagonist, for a total of four films, first appearing in the role in 2005's The Goblet of Fire.

Fiennes is known for various roles on stage and in film and TV but can currently be seen in Conclave, a movie that he says is by no means a "cynical takedown of the Catholic Church".

As for Murphy, he is busy working away on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, having also recently starred in Small Things Like These.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed in terms of the HBO Harry Potter series and its casting but we do know that it won't be arriving on our screens until 2027.

Although it was previously expected to land in 2026, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys told Deadline that it would be "late '26-'27", and added that "writers are just getting started so it’s too soon to talk about air date".

Francesca Gardiner – who is known for her work on His Dark Materials and The Rook – is serving as showrunner for the series, while Mark Mylod serves as director for multiple episodes, as well as executive producing the show.

The synopsis for the show states that it will "be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling".

It continues: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

