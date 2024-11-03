Throughout the film – which also sees Bill reflect on his own childhood – the character comes across as a fundamentally decent man, but speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Murphy explained why it wasn't right to view him as a hero.

“I think it's a curious look at it," he said of the film's perspective. "Because it has been dealt with in films before, this time in Irish history. So it's a book written by a woman about a man – it's a male protagonist – but it's actually a story about women, really. So it's a very interesting take that way."

He added that he had heard Keegan explain on a podcast her own reasons why she didn't see the character of Bill as a hero.

"She sees him as somebody who's kind of... who's unraveling," he explained. "Who's kind of going through some deep, deep, emotional kind of reckoning, and he happens upon this girl, and that sort of precipitates this act and this gesture and this… but it's kind of this whole other engine that's going on, which is primarily, I think, about grief and loss."

He continued: "And a lot of it is about his love for his daughters and his wife and so it's very, very complex. It isn't all just about the church, even though that's the thing that colours everything and informs everything in that town.

"We shot in New Ross [and] when you go there, there's just, like, steeples everywhere. It feels like a garrison town. It's just steeped in it there."

Murphy's co-star Emily Watson had previously explained to RadioTimes.com how Murphy's passion for the project – on which he is also a producer – came across on set.

"When I encountered him on set, he was utterly immersed in Bill Furlong," she said. "So he was very, very quiet, like a simmering, you know, unexploded bomb, in a way – didn't really say very much, was utterly in it."

Small Things Like These is now showing in UK cinemas.

