It has also now been officially confirmed that Stephen Graham will be returning as union convenor Hayden Stagg, after he revealed his involvement recently.

One additional new cast member has also been announced, with The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself star Jay Lycurgo joining the line-up.

Other new cast members who have already been announced as joining the film include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth, with their characters yet to be revealed.

Notable cast members from the TV series whose involvement in the film remains uncertain include Arthur Shelby star Paul Anderson, Linda Shelby star Kate Phillips, Duke Shelby star Conrad Khan and Alfie Solomons star Tom Hardy, with no confirmations as of yet.

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong and Ian Peck as Curly in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Productions

Little is known about the plot of the film, but Knight has described it as "the same but different" to the series, adding that viewers should "expect the unexpected".

He has also revealed that the film will be set during the Second World War, and called it a "no holds barred", "explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story".

He also told The Mirror earlier this year that the increased budget will be notable on screen, saying: "The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget. When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up.

"Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money? Maybe. There are parallels. We always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do."

